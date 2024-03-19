Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsRand ShowBroad MediaeMediaOgilvy South AfricaVicinity MediaEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioDigify AfricaMegaVision MediaBrandMappDaily MaverickPointVERVEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Conza's Biscuits named winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    19 Mar 2024
    19 Mar 2024
    Last night, at the highly anticipated award ceremony held at Primedia Place in Sandton, the winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN was unveiled. Amidst the excitement of the event's return, Conza's Biscuits emerged as the distinguished winner, marking a triumphant celebration of entrepreneurial excellence.
    Conza's Biscuits named winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN

    "At 702, we recognise the vital contribution that small businesses make to our economy and society," remarked Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting's head of content. "Through the Small Business Awards, we aim to celebrate the ingenuity and determination of entrepreneurs, providing them with the platform and recognition they deserve."

    Conza's Biscuits impressed the judging panel with their exceptional product quality and dedication to serving their community. Their entrepreneurial journey exemplifies resilience, vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to making a positive difference.

    In addition to Conza's Biscuits, the awards also celebrate two outstanding runner-ups: Sonwaro and Mo’s Crib, showcasing exceptional innovation and community engagement.

    "Their dedication to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction truly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that we aim to champion through these awards," added Jojwana.

    As part of their grand prize, Conza's Biscuits will receive coveted airtime on 702, providing them with a platform to amplify their reach and influence. Additionally, they will enjoy exposure on MTN's diverse platforms, further enhancing their visibility and impact.

    "As proud sponsors of the Small Business Awards, MTN is committed to enabling the digital transformation of the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Songezo Masiso, general manager: SME and indirect channels at MTN. "We believe in the transformative power of small businesses and are thrilled to support initiatives that celebrate their resilience and innovation."

    The 702 Small Business Awards with MTN exemplify a shared commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of excellence. As the winner, Conza's Biscuits will not only revel in their achievements but also inspire others with their remarkable journey.

    Read more: Primedia, Mzo Jojwana
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at the Radio Awards 2023
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting triumphs at the Radio Awards 2023
    Nedbank Business Ignite announces 2023 winners
    Primedia BroadcastingNedbank Business Ignite announces 2023 winners
    Fame Week Africa: Expect all this... and so much more
    The Publicity WorkshopFame Week Africa: Expect all this... and so much more
    IEC leadership meets with Primedia
    Primedia BroadcastingIEC leadership meets with Primedia
    Nedbank Business Ignite 2023
    Primedia BroadcastingNedbank Business Ignite 2023
    Local celebrities take centre stage on Deal or No Deal SA, playing for charity and changing lives
    Primedia BroadcastingLocal celebrities take centre stage on Deal or No Deal SA, playing for charity and changing lives
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz