Close the loop with us

At Mpact Plastics, we champion circular solutions and urge both brand owners and consumers to take responsibility for sustainable waste management. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on reducing plastic waste and protecting our planet, especially as we enter the festive season where our beaches, rivers and recreational facilities attract holidaymakers with a wide range of consumable items.

Our mission is clear: to keep plastic packaging out of landfills, oceans, and waterways. Microplastics, originating from various sources such as the breakdown of larger plastic items, resin pellets used in manufacturing, and microbeads intentionally added to cosmetics, detergents, and other products, present a serious threat. These tiny particles can infiltrate the food chain through fish and seafood, ultimately posing risks to human health. To address this, we collaborate closely with Mpact Recycling to keep plastic packaging within the reuse and recycling cycle.

Dedicated to sustainable plastic packaging manufacturing, we design every container with recycling in mind, ensuring each product is created to minimise its environmental impact.

However, optimising recycling requires increased consumer awareness to encourage better plastic disposal habits. Consumers play a vital role in recycling; therefore, knowledge is key. By understanding how to properly dispose of plastic packaging consumers can sort items according to the recycling symbols or the recycling logo displayed on our packaging. This small step greatly improves recycling efficiency and reduces costs. Our packaging clearly indicates the polymer identification code for waste collectors to separate into the different recycling streams.

We believe that greater awareness of the environmental and health risks posed by plastic waste is essential. In South Africa, most municipalities do not provide waste separation services, making it even more critical for consumers to take responsibility for proper waste disposal.



