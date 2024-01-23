Industries

    Clicks 20-week sales boosted by strong festive season

    By Nqobile Dludla
    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group said on Tuesday, 23 January 2024, retail sales for its 20-week period rose by 11.8% driven by strong festive season trading and growth in personal care, beauty and essentials such as cleaning products.
    Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
    Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

    Sales in comparable stores increased by 8.4% in the first 20 weeks of its 2024 financial year to 14 January 2024, with selling price inflation averaging 7.5%. Overall group turnover rose by 8% to R16.8bn.

    Chief executive officer Bertina Engelbrecht said Clicks achieved its highest ever daily sales on Friday, 22 December 2023, while the week preceding Christmas was a record trading week for the chain.

    Strong growth in personal care, beauty and everyday essentials was supported by strong sales of private labels and exclusive brands, Clicks said.

    Sorbet, the beauty salon chain acquired by the group in June 2023, increased franchise and corporate sales by 12.3% over the comparable period.

    However, total managed turnover at United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) - its bulk and wholesale division - declined by 6.3% due to its strategy of rationalising its bulk distribution portfolio to focus on profitable clients.

    This strategy is expected to benefit margin, Engelbrecht said.

    UPD's wholesale turnover was 0.8% lower, owing mainly to the impact of the systems transition at UPD's main distribution centre, the group added.

    festive season sales, Bertina Engelbrecht, Clicks Group, Nqobile Dludla
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Ed Osmond


    Next
