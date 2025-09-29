South Africa
Retail FMCG
    Checkers Little Shop returns with its largest collection to date

    Checkers Little Shop, is back by popular demand for a fifth time, introducing its biggest collection ever with 46 reimagined minis designed to spark screen-free fun for the whole family — complete with a brand-new Little Shop board game included in every Collector’s Case.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The soft, rubbery new minis, that also double as fidget toys, are bringing lots of personality this year – with a few items from the Checkers brand stable, like the teeny Sixty60 delivery bike and Simple Truth Coconut Water; various truly South African heritage brands including adorable All Gold Tomato Sauce, Ouma Rusks and Oros characters; as well as an array of other iconic and surprise products that will delight young and old.

    There are hours of fun playtime to be had on the 3-in-1 game board that encourages two or more players to combine brainpower with physical activities such as jumping and running to race to the finish-line.

    The promotion is exclusive to Xtra Savings members who will receive a mini with every purchase of R200 at Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and on Checkers Sixty60 until 9 November.

    The Collector’s Case, inclusive of the free boardgame and die, is available for purchase at R99.99.

    As part of the retailer's continued focus on sustainability, each mini is made from a minimum of 80% post-consumer recycled materials like water bottles, fridge parts and discarded goggles - giving items originally destined for landfill a second life.

    Customers are encouraged to return unwanted or duplicate minis to in-store Little Shop recycling boxes, where Checkers will recycle or repurpose them to support a circular economy.

    Shoppers who purchase any three participating products in the Little Shop Competition and swipe their Xtra Savings card will stand a chance to win a five-night trip to LogoLand Dubai for a family of four.

    Let's do Biz