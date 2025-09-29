Checkers Little Shop returns with its largest collection to date

Checkers Little Shop, is back by popular demand for a fifth time, introducing its biggest collection ever with 46 reimagined minis designed to spark screen-free fun for the whole family — complete with a brand-new Little Shop board game included in every Collector’s Case.

Image supplied

The soft, rubbery new minis, that also double as fidget toys, are bringing lots of personality this year – with a few items from the Checkers brand stable, like the teeny Sixty60 delivery bike and Simple Truth Coconut Water; various truly South African heritage brands including adorable All Gold Tomato Sauce, Ouma Rusks and Oros characters; as well as an array of other iconic and surprise products that will delight young and old.

There are hours of fun playtime to be had on the 3-in-1 game board that encourages two or more players to combine brainpower with physical activities such as jumping and running to race to the finish-line.

The promotion is exclusive to Xtra Savings members who will receive a mini with every purchase of R200 at Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and on Checkers Sixty60 until 9 November.

The Collector’s Case, inclusive of the free boardgame and die, is available for purchase at R99.99.

As part of the retailer's continued focus on sustainability, each mini is made from a minimum of 80% post-consumer recycled materials like water bottles, fridge parts and discarded goggles - giving items originally destined for landfill a second life.

Customers are encouraged to return unwanted or duplicate minis to in-store Little Shop recycling boxes, where Checkers will recycle or repurpose them to support a circular economy.

Shoppers who purchase any three participating products in the Little Shop Competition and swipe their Xtra Savings card will stand a chance to win a five-night trip to LogoLand Dubai for a family of four.