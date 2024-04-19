Chantel Harrison elevates to managing director role at iProspect South Africa

Industries

    Issued by Dentsu
    19 Apr 2024
    iProspect South Africa proudly announces the promotion of Chantel Harrison to the position of managing director, effective June 2024. With a background in media spanning over a decade, Chantel’s journey within the industry has been nothing short of remarkable.
    Beginning her tenure as a media planner for Carat and then through various roles progressing to commercial director for dentsu South Africa, Chantel's ascent to the role of managing director is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership skills. Her diverse experience across multiple sectors within the South African market has equipped her with an understanding of the intricacies of media dynamics.

    Throughout her career, Chantel has spearheaded campaigns for renowned brands such as Nivea, P&G, Nestle, Nike, and many more. Notably, her pivotal role in the successful launch of Salesnet stands as a testament to her strategic prowess, achieving year one goals within a remarkable six-month timeframe.

    Chantel Harrison: "I am thrilled and honoured to step into the role of managing director for iProspect South Africa. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with our exceptional team to build upon a very impressive foundation. Together, lets dream loud and inspire change in this unbounded world.”

    Chantel's appointment heralds a new era for iProspect South Africa, characterised by innovation, client-centricity, and unwavering excellence.

    Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa: "Chantel's promotion is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. We're not just opening a new chapter in iProspect; we are strongly focused on continuing to deliver on performance and passion by truly being an agency of the future. As iProspect South Africa, we are on a deliberate quest for local relevance and intimate client service, deeply rooted in passion and performance. I am looking forward to having Chantel spearheading this within iProspect dentsu SA.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

