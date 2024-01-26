Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Call for comments on Water Acts amendments

    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    The Department of Water and Sanitation will next week kick-start a series of public consultations on the amendment of the National Water Act and Water Services Act across the country.
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer –
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer – 123RF.com

    The two legislations were published in the Government Gazette on 17 November 2023 and members of the public were invited to submit written comments on the draft amendment bills within 60 days from the date of publication.

    The department said the objective of the consultations is to garner comments from the public and stakeholders, which are necessary to bring about legislation that will benefit the current and future generation of the country by ensuring equitable water allocation for all, and optimise access and use of water and sanitation.

    “The amendments of the two legislations will strengthen the role of the department as a regulator of the water and sanitation sector, thus, decisively address socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

    “Furthermore, this will ensure that the country’s water resources are managed, protected, used, and conserved, while promoting equity and redressing past imbalances. The redress of past imbalances will ensure that all citizens of the country have access to water,” the department said.

    Protection and conservation

    The amendments of the National Water Act are mainly aimed at strengthening the protection and conservation of water resources, including strategic water source areas; ability of the department to consider and decide on water use applications timeously; and the ability of the department to improve equity in water use allocation.

    They are also aimed at strengthening the ability of the department to phase out previous water entitlements in order to achieve the targets for water allocation reform and ensure the efficient use of water, and representivity and governance of water user associations.

    In amending the Water Services Act, the department aims to enhance the following regulatory objectives:

    • Expand on the objects of the Act the regulation for safely managed sanitation;
    • Include enforcement and rectification as further object of the Act;
    • Provide for the accountability of water services providers in respect of the management, reporting and financial transparency through requirement of operating licence;
    • Provide for the issuance of operating licence, content of the licence and Regulations for licence procedure;
    • Develop regulations relating to registration of persons who install and operate water service works;
    • Provide for the quality of potable or drinking water;
    • Provide for the establishment and governance structures of water boards, the appointment of the chief executive officer and employees of water boards;
    • Provide for monitoring, enforcement and intervention on poor performance and non-performance of WSPs (Water Safety Plans); and
    • Expand on penalties for non-compliance with the Act

    The public consultations will start in Upington, Northern Cape on 30 January 2024, followed by the engagements in all other provinces.

    For confirmation to attend the Northern Cape consultation can be sent to az.vog.swd@seteolc

    The closing date for written submission is on 1 March 2024 and submissions should be sent to Mapula Khuduga at az.vog.swd@MaguduhK or telephone number +27 (0)12 336 7835.

    The Gazette is available on www.gpwonline.co.za.

    Read more: water resources, water conservation, water security, National Water Act, Water Services Act
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu. Source: x.com
    Minister Mchunu calls for prioritised maintenance of infrastructure
    22 Dec 2023
    Image source: El Capra from
    Makhathini Lower Pongola water association to ensure fair water management
    19 Dec 2023
    Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Thembi Msane at the launch of the Cossins mega reservoir in the City of Ekurhuleni
    Ekurhuleni commissions new reservoir, boosting water supply and jobs
    10 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. The eco Logic Awards took place recently
    All the 2023 Eco Logic Awards winners
    17 Nov 2023
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
     25 Oct 2023
    Image:
    Joburg water reservoirs, towers left empty after thunderstorm
    21 Sep 2023
    Image source: Julia Volk from
    Science must be at the centre of water policy formulations
    20 Sep 2023
    Image:
    High water usage puts strain on system
    18 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz