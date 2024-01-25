Sabinet Discover, your early warning system for liquor license applications

The Gazettes serve as a comprehensive repository for official notices, ranging from legal announcements to licensing details. For individuals, institutions and businesses keen on staying ahead of the curve, especially when it comes to liquor license applications, Sabinet Discover provides an invaluable resource. With its convenient interface, this platform becomes the key to accessing important information that can impact local communities.

Sabinet Discover functions as an early warning system, giving individuals and institutions the time and information needed to assess potential impacts and, if necessary, voice their concerns or opposition to a liquor license application. An objection that is specific and supported by evidence will carry more weight. A general statement that there is a major alcohol abuse problem in the area is not specific enough to deny a particular application. Crafting a specific and evidence-backed objection carries more weight, steering away from general statements and ensuring objections are pertinent to residents and other stakeholders.

An early warning system

It will take time to compile such an objection.

One of the standout features of Sabinet Discover is immediate access to the publication of notices about liquor license applications in the Government Gazettes as soon as they are published. Those using this platform gain an advantage by being among the first to know about plans to apply for a liquor license in their vicinity.

If you think you or other people may be negatively affected, you may comment or object to the granting of the licence within 28 days from publication. You can object as an individual or as an interested group such as a residents’ association. Either way, time is of the essence. The objection must demonstrate the connection between the specific application, the chances of problems, and that if the application is successful it will lead to more problems. Current problems in the area must be reported.

In the event that an application is successful, the window to comment or object to the granting of the license spans 28 days from publication.

Community empowerment

By utilising Sabinet Discover, individuals and communities become empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process surrounding liquor license applications by being able to access the necessary information easily and quickly. This platform not only facilitates access to information but also encourages community engagement. Armed with the knowledge gleaned from the Gazettes, you can raise any issues or concerns you might have about a new establishment and its potential consequences for your neighbourhood.

Possible objections range from an excess of existing liquor licenses in the area, to the premises being located in a residential zone, concerns about alcohol abuse, high crime rates, noise disturbances, or inadequate parking at the proposed location.

In a society where staying informed is paramount, Sabinet Discover emerges as a powerful resource hub for individuals concerned about the implications of liquor license applications in their localities. Offering early access to crucial information through the Government Gazettes, this platform empowers users to be proactive guardians of their communities. Whether you're a concerned resident, a parent, a business owner, or a community leader, Sabinet Discover is your gateway to staying ahead of the curve and actively shaping of your community's future.

