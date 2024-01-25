ICJ set to deliver ruling on genocide case against Israel

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will lead South Africa’s delegation at The Hague on Friday to hear the judgment on the genocide case against Israel.

This is after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that it will deliver its judgment tomorrow on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

This comes after South Africa approached the ICJ in December last year, under the Genocide Convention, for alleged attacks committed by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

“On Friday, 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the ICJ statement read.

In its application, South Africa also pleaded with the court to indicate provisional measures to “protect against further severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention” and “to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide".

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on 11 and 12 January 2024.

“South Africa is requesting that the ICJ grant interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance,” Dirco said.

According to the department, the humanitarian assistance includes adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing.

The country also wants the top United Nations (UN) court to take the necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.