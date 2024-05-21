Braintree awarded LS Retail Diamond Partner Status for 5th consecutive year

Braintree has been awarded LS Retail Diamond Partner Status for the fifth consecutive year. LS Retail Diamond Partner Status signifies a high level of expertise, commitment, and success in implementing and supporting LS Retail solutions.

Avril Howes and Heath Huxtable. Image supplied

LS Retail, a provider of software solutions for retail and hospitality industries, awarded only 34 partners of LS Retail worldwide, with only two awarded to partners in the Southern Hemisphere.

This accolade serves as a testament to the dedication and capabilities of these partners in delivering superior solutions and services to retail and hospitality businesses.

Receiving the award at the Connexion LS Retail Conference and Expo recently held in Reykjavik, Iceland were Avril Howes, strategic head SMC Dynamics 365 Business Central and Braintree’s managing director, Heath Huxtable.

“This award has even more significance given the evolving consumer and retail landscape, the difficult trading circumstances faced by all retailers and the cost that world-class software and services add to the pressure on the margins of our customers,” says Huxtable.

“Our continued investment in our people and our technology offerings means that we have been able to remain an agile solutions partner, offering a range of solutions that keep our customers effective and competitive. We value the support and trusted partnerships that we have developed and will continue to build these lasting relationships as we continue to push boundaries and unlock potential with our retail technology offerings”.

LS Retail, an Aptos Company, is a global provider of end-to-end software working with 110,000 retail and hospitality businesses and 302 partners across 156 countries This award highlights the Braintree’s momentum within the partner network as a result of its performance in sales, service and support for customers using the LS Retail solution.

“We will be expanding our collaboration with LS Retail by working closely with their consulting teams to strengthen and broaden our capabilities while addressing any limitations within the rapidly evolving and dynamic retail landscape,” Huxtable says, adding that this achievement wouldn’t be possible without the Business Central and LS Retail project teams headed up by Avril Howes.