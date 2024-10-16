BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2024 award shortlist

Now celebrating its tenth year, BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award sees an expert panel made up of current and former professionals, coaches and journalists nominate their top five players over the past year.

Image supplied

The footballers shortlisted for the award this year are:

Barbra Banda - Zambia & Orlando Pride



Aitana Bonmati - Spain & Barcelona



Naomi Girma - USA & San Diego Wave



Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway and Barcelona



Sophia Smith - USA & Portland Thorns

Previous winners of the award include England goalkeeper Mary Earps, England striker Beth Mead, Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema, English defender Lucy Bronze, Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg, Scotland midfielder Kim Little and Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala.

Jon Zilkha, controller of BBC World Service English, says: “In the ten years since BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year was first awarded, there has been incredible growth in women’s football making it one of the biggest and most exciting games on the planet. I am proud that the BBC is once again celebrating these players’ achievements. All five of our nominees have excelled this year, and I’m excited to see who our audience pick as the winner.”

Since the inception of BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2015, women’s football has played a pivotal role in propelling the women’s game into the mainstream.

Members of the public can now vote for their standout player. Voting is free and the vote will close at 9am GMT on Monday, 28 October 2024, with the winner crowned on Tuesday 26 November.