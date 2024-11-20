Bakwena to introduce contactless toll payments on N1N4 from 2025

From 1 June 2025, Bakwena will introduce contactless card payments on the N1N4 Toll Route, improving security and combating toll fraud. This upgrade allows real-time transactions, minimising the risk of misusing stolen cards, as payments are made without handing over the card.

Source: Bakwena

In the meantime, Bakwena will continue to accept credit and fleet card magstripe payments, cash, and Sanral tag payment methods at Bakwena toll plazas. Please note that no debit cards are accepted.

The Bakwena N1N4 Toll Route spans key sections of the N1 (Pretoria to Bela Bela) and N4 (Pretoria to the Botswana border). From 1 June 2025, all toll plazas along this route will support contactless payment technology for a seamless travel experience.

N1 Toll Points

• Stormvoël Ramp – Located on the N1 and operated by Bakwena.

• Zambesi Ramp – Another convenient toll plaza on the N1.

• Pumulani Mainline – A major toll point on the N1 route.

• Wallmansthal Ramp – Positioned on the N1 for efficient toll collection.

• Murrayhill Ramp – Another essential toll ramp on the N1.

• Hammanskraal Ramp – Serving travellers on the N1.

• Carousel Mainline – A mainline toll plaza on the N1 stretch.

• Maubane Ramp – Another toll point on the N1.

N4 Toll Points:

• Swartruggens Mainline – Located along the N4 and operated by Bakwena.

• Kroondal Ramp – A vital toll ramp on the N4 route.

• Marikana Mainline – An important mainline toll plaza on the N4.

• Buffelspoort Ramp – Situated on the N4.

• Brits Mainline – A major toll point along the N4.

• Doornpoort (K99) Ramp – Located on the N4 for convenient toll payment.

• Doornpoort Mainline – Another critical mainline plaza on the N4.