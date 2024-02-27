Industries

    Babies R Us donates mom care bags during Pregnancy Awareness Month

    27 Feb 2024
    Babies R Us has delivered 400 mom care bags to the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg to mark Pregnancy Awareness Month.
    Image supplied

    This initiative forms part of the annual Babies R Us Preemie Heart Campaign, which allows customers to buy a purple preemie heart at all Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in support of World Prematurity Day, observed annually in November.

    In addition to the mom care bags, last year, the Babies R Us team handed over a NICU incubator to the Rahima Moosa Hospital’s NICU unit.

    The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital is reportedly the only mother and child hospital in South Africa, providing care for a very large number of women and children and delivers around 14,000 babies every year – the second highest number of babies in the country after Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

    Each mom care bag contains several essential items, including a blanket and baby toiletries and mothers who have currently have babies in the NICU unit, received a pack of preemie sized diapers.

    “We hope that these bags will bring joy to many moms in need, and we are sure that they will find the necessities in the bag very useful,” said Ronel Grant, Head of Wellness at Babies R Us. “The Babies R Us Mama Club slogan is ‘We’ve got you’ and the team would like moms to know, that this extends to moms across all walks of life in South Africa.”

    Dr Joy Fredericks at Rahima Moosa Hospital comments: “Once again, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Babies R Us for your unwavering support towards mothers and babies in our community. Your generous donation of 400 care bags provided mothers with essential items bringing relief and restoring hope to those navigating uncertain times.”

