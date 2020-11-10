Poetry, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator donate pre-loved dresses to disadvantaged jobseekers

Local South African fashion brand Poetry has partnered with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to donate pre-loved dresses to disadvantaged job seekers this September....

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is a non-profit social enterprise that tackles youth unemployment, on their SmartWorks programme.

The partnership involves a nationwide donation drive to help young female work-seekers make a first impression at their interview or first job by asking their customers, and the public, to donate their gently worn dresses, smart shirts, pants and blazers.

Drop-offs can be made at any Poetry flagship stores nationwide, including Canal Walk, Brooklyn, Gateway, Sandton and Stellenbosch, in the month of September.

“The barriers that women face in accessing opportunities are higher and harder than those of men. Thanks to this partnership between Poetry and Harambee's SmartWorks initiative, young women across the country will be able to go to interviews feeling confident, increasing their chances of landing work!” said Zengeziwe Msimang, Harambee’s chief communications officer

The donation drive comes after the launch of the Poetry Change Makers initiative, shining a spotlight on remarkable women reshaping South Africa in their respective fields of interest.

From fostering entrepreneurial skills, empowering the underprivileged through education, combating the stigma around period poverty, championing the mental health discussion and more. These women represent different sectors with their various NGOs, businesses and outreach programmes.

“The Poetry Change Makers initiative aims to highlight women who are making waves in their communities and changing the trajectory of the lives of others. We hope that by sharing these women’s stories and amplifying their voices we can ignite a collective fire that drives more people to get involved in the various causes and conversations to make a difference, big or small” says Hannah Neil, head of marketing for Poetry.