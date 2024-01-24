BizTrends2024: Audi SA's top 5 electric vehicle trends for 2024

Tarryn Knight, Audi SA's head of product, marketing and PR | image supplied

1. The growth of charging networks fuelling adoption

One of the key drivers for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles is the expansion and maturation of the charging network. Knowing this at the start of our entry into the EV market in SA, Audi invested R45m in chargers over three years through partners GridCars and Rubicon.

These charging stations are compatible with all EVs due to the universal connections in use in South Africa. This statement of intent to foster increased EV acceptance regardless of vehicle brands has spurred other OEMs to announce late last year their own investments in the network.

For 2024, this means another exponential expansion of the EV charging network, including a further R5m investment from Audi.

2. A shift in consumer preference for EVs

The narrative around EVs is finally evolving beyond the environmental benefits to focus on convenience and performance.

Charging vehicles at home overnight eliminates the need to interrupt your daily commute to fill up at traditional fuel stations. Given that overnight top-up charging will take place when the load on the grid is low, load shedding is less of a concern to those familiar with EV ownership habits.

In addition, the immediate availability of torque and power that an electric drive offers is ‘fuelling’ excitement around this technology. In 2024, and based on what we saw in 2023, we anticipate a doubling of the EV market from the previous year, driven by a growing number of individuals embracing the technology and an influx of new market entrants.

3. Longer range and charging speed will grow popularity of EVs

Technological advancements are propelling us towards a future where a 15-minute charge time for a 10-80% boost is the norm. Car manufacturers are racing to achieve the coveted 1,000km range-on-a-single-charge goal, and Audi is no different.

These new-generation electric vehicles are perfectly suited to the South African market with its preference for longer journeys by road.

4. Variety of locations for charging opportunities

The landscape of charging infrastructure is evolving beyond public stations. Large corporations have already embraced the installation of charging stations at their offices, raising questions about the value of office buildings providing chargers for employee convenience.

Additionally, the possibility of converting traditional fuel stations into EV charging hubs, complete with solar panels and convenience facilities, is gaining traction, mirroring trends seen in Europe.

5. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced connectivity

The future of EVs goes beyond charging infrastructure and battery technology. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced connectivity is enhancing the overall ownership and driving experience.

While autonomous driving and electric technology are developing independently, they are poised to complement each other in the next generation of vehicles.

As legislation catches up, expect a seamless fusion of self-driving tech and connected car capabilities in these electronically powered mobile devices previously known as ‘cars’.