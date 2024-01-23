Netstar partners with Microsoft to deliver better, cloud connected telematics

Netstar announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft. The collaboration aims to utilise the extensive data from over 1.9 million connected devices, with the goal of improving safety and efficiency in mobility, while also providing custom solutions for individuals and businesses.

As part of this partnership, the Altron-owned telematics and vehicle tracking company is integrating with Microsoft’s Connected Fleets Architecture, with all services hosted on the secure and scalable Microsoft cloud.

"Netstar recognises the critical nature of data in shaping the future of mobility. Our integration with Microsoft and other key collaborators is dedicated to setting standards for connected fleet architecture," says Cliff de Wit, Netstar technology executive.

"Our engineers have collaborated closely with Microsoft and its partners, to showcase at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, how our IoT systems seamlessly integrate into the reference architecture, allowing for the visualisation of high-volume telematics data and empowering businesses with data-driven insights. We are excited to demonstrate how a Copilot specific to the fleet and telematics industry can improve the traditional fleet operational environment.”

Better positioning itself

By utilising various Microsoft services on Azure, Netstar is positioning itself within the rapidly evolving landscape of connected vehicles, where the demand for integration and data-driven decision-making is on the rise.

Aligning with the Microsoft Connected Fleets architecture and partner ecosystem will also allow Netstar to broaden its market offerings and deliver additional value to its customers.

The ever-growing connectivity of fleets presents a valuable opportunity to harness the power of data for informed decision-making. The collaboration between Netstar and Microsoft addresses this need, emphasising the importance of standardisation and consistency in the evolving landscape of connected fleet architecture.

“The demonstration at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show will underline how Netstar's contribution to connected fleets enables the visualisation and utilisation of high-volume telematics data through Natural Language Processing (NLP) queries” says Grant Fraser, Netstar Group MD.

This advancement positions Netstar at the forefront of innovating solutions that elevate the use of data for better business decision-making, through leveraging the Microsoft platform, reference architecture, and ecosystem.

“Netstar has been a valuable contributor to the Microsoft Connected Fleets ecosystem as well as our partner showcase at CES 2024. Their long-standing dedication to enhancing the safety and efficiency of mobility aligns to our mission of helping our customers unlock new value through the power of data, AI, and the cloud.” said Dominik Wee, Microsoft corporate VP of manufacturing and mobility.