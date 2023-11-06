Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa likely to produce first EV in 2026: Minister

    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    South Africa's automotive industry will likely produce its first electric vehicle (EV) in 2026, the trade minister said on Monday, as he outlined plans for the country's green transport transition.
    An electric car charging sign is seen in a car park at a petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 3 March 2018. Reuters/Nacho Doce/File Photo
    An electric car charging sign is seen in a car park at a petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 3 March 2018. Reuters/Nacho Doce/File Photo

    The electrification of transport is one of the key pillars underpinning South Africa's Just Energy Transition (Jet) plan for a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

    The Jet plan estimates that an investment of R128.1bn ($6.84bn) would be needed from 2023–2027 for the transport sector to contribute meaningfully to South Africa's decarbonisation commitments.

    South Africa is the largest automotive manufacturing hub on the African continent, hosting global brands such as Toyota, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes, among others.

    It is also highly integrated into the global supply chain, drawing components from across the world and exporting the final consumer product to more than 150 countries worldwide.

    "We're already producing hybrids but we anticipate that the first electric vehicles are likely to be produced already by 2026," Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel told journalists.

    Based on discussions his department was having with the automakers, the first batch of EVs will be limited. Growth should then accelerate between 2026 and 2030, with only one manufacturer anticipating moving into battery electric vehicle production after 2030, he added without naming any brands.

    In a 68-page EV plan, the government outlined steps to support the transition, such as government incentives, a temporary reduction on import duties for batteries in vehicles produced and sold in the domestic market, and the commercialisation of green hydrogen production as a source of sustainable fuel.

    It will also reform network industries, including freight rail and ports and implement energy reforms.

    The country's power crisis poses one of the risks as the country's state-power utility Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.

    The effective bans on CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035 in key markets like the European Union and UK will be profound, as they absorb nearly half of South African auto production, the plan read.

    Read more: Ebrahim Patel, electric vehicles, just energy transition
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Treasury secures $1.6bn in loans to support Just Energy Transition
    23 Nov 2023
    Inaugural Sanedi annual energy conference. Source: Supplied
    South Africa’s collaborative approach to energy transition
    22 Nov 2023
    Electric vehicle charging. Source: Hyuandai Motor group/Pexels
    Sibanye-Stillwater launches $500m convertible bonds to fund battery metals expansion
     21 Nov 2023
    Miner holds a manganese ore sample in South Africa.
    South Africa’s manganese economy is ready to meet global demand
    20 Nov 2023
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise
     15 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
     13 Nov 2023
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
     8 Nov 2023
    Source: Wikipedia. Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel.
    Patel backs Agoa reauthorisation and trade boost
    6 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz