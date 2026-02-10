South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #MiningIndaba: Harmony Gold's copper venture may take 2 years

    Harmony Gold's recently acquired CSA Copper Mine in Australia requires a capital injection and a strategic rethink, which could take two years, chief executive Beyers Nel said at the 2026 Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
    By Nqobile Dludla and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
    10 Feb 2026
    10 Feb 2026
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    Harmony, South Africa's top gold producer by volume, is diversifying into copper — a metal critical to electric vehicles and power grid infrastructure — as gold mining in South Africa becomes more costly and geologically challenging due to the depth of the country's mines.

    Harmony officially took over the CSA mine in New South Wales last October, after acquiring it from Australian miner Mac Copper Ltd in a deal valued at $1.03bn.

    Under Mac Copper, the mine was producing 40,000 metric tonnes a year of copper, but Harmony has yet to say whether it can maintain or increase that output.

    Nel said the operation requires significant work.

    "It could be up to two years or even more potentially to de-risk and de-bottleneck the mine," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba.

    "It is a mine that is constrained at the moment. It is a mine that requires a bit of a rethink and recapitalisation."

    The two core issues that need fixing are insufficient ventilation and limited mining flexibility due to inadequate insulation, he said.

    Harmony is reviewing short‑term projects to improve ventilation and enable deeper mining.

    The company plans to give the first formal production outlook for the mine when it reports half‑year results in March, covering the six months from January to June.

    "We're not expecting it to shoot the lights out. I mean, the mine is constrained," Nel said.

    Harmony also wholly owns the Eva copper project in Queensland, Australia, and is a joint owner with Newmont of Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea, which is in the process of permitting for a special mining licence.

    "We haven't got a definitive timeline on when it would happen (issuing of licence), but we are confident that we are slowly progressing towards getting that outcome that we want," Nel said.

    Read more: Mining, copper, Reuters, electric vehicles, Harmony Gold, gold producer, gold mining, copper mining, power grid infrastructure, Investing in African Mining Indaba, gold miners, South African mining, South African mining companies, #MiningIndaba, #MiningIndaba2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz