Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Happy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingHuman8DMASAKantarVarsity VibeAlgoa FMOrnicoArora OnlinePublicis Groupe AfricaEbony+IvoryStellenbosch University Language CentreAFDABusiness and Arts South AfricaOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Agency credentials: Marketers look past awards to get to the grit

    Issued by DMASA
    26 Jun 2024
    26 Jun 2024
    Everybody loves an award – and winning agencies almost always get a second look. However, writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), what they’re really looking for is grit - credentials that outshine trophies.
    Agency credentials: Marketers look past awards to get to the grit

    Every agency strives for creativity, that ‘special sauce’ that sets them apart from their peers. But with today’s budget constraints and a digital explosion that can edge a brand from good to great with just one campaign, marketers want grit: and this is seen in Credentials that show the backbone of an agency.

    Having the confidence to reveal credentials in a pitch shows a marketer that the agency understands the client’s business requirements and the importance of ROI. Highlighting history and their current client list notes the agency’s standing in the industry, especially when backed up by press coverage and case studies. What any marketer sees here is value for money.

    Add to this agency culture, BBBEE standing and procurement recommendations, and the client gets the full picture and not just the frame.

    As we head towards the 2024 Assegai Awards, incorporating the IAS Agency Credentials Award, the importance of overall expertise is under the spotlight. Those who have followed the IAS Credentials Award journey will know that the panel of judges comprises mainly marketers to ensure fairness and not having an agency judging a peer.

    Judges include overseas experts in marketing, along with several renowned local marketers. Ensure that your entry meets the specifications and provides the opportunity to shine. The submission format encourages agencies to present their best sizzle to a calibre of marketing experts they ordinarily may never meet.

    With entries open now, the Assegai Awards along with the IAS Credentials Award 2024 close on 31 August - so get your creds out, give them some polish and make sure your entry gets noticed – for grit, not just shine.

    Read more: Assegai Awards, Independent Agency Search
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

    Related

    Assegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    27 Mar 2024
    Cheers to marketing excellence as SAB wins 20 Assegai Awards
    MSports MarketingCheers to marketing excellence as SAB wins 20 Assegai Awards
    24 Nov 2023
    IAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    DMASAIAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA won 42 Assegai Awards and was awarded the Nkosi Award at the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards
    42: Ogilvy SA's magic Assegai Awards number, as the agency takes home the Nkosi Award
     10 Nov 2023
    Source: Assegai Awards All the Assegai Award winners have been announced
    All the Assegai Awards winners
    10 Nov 2023
    One week to go for the Assegai Awards 2023
    DMASAOne week to go for the Assegai Awards 2023
    2 Nov 2023
    Get your tickets for the Assegai Awards 2023
    DMASAGet your tickets for the Assegai Awards 2023
    27 Oct 2023
    Celebrating excellence: Announcing the finalists for the Assegai Awards 2023
    DMASACelebrating excellence: Announcing the finalists for the Assegai Awards 2023
    11 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz