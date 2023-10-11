Agency credentials: Marketers look past awards to get to the grit

Every agency strives for creativity, that ‘special sauce’ that sets them apart from their peers. But with today’s budget constraints and a digital explosion that can edge a brand from good to great with just one campaign, marketers want grit: and this is seen in Credentials that show the backbone of an agency.

Having the confidence to reveal credentials in a pitch shows a marketer that the agency understands the client’s business requirements and the importance of ROI. Highlighting history and their current client list notes the agency’s standing in the industry, especially when backed up by press coverage and case studies. What any marketer sees here is value for money.

Add to this agency culture, BBBEE standing and procurement recommendations, and the client gets the full picture and not just the frame.

As we head towards the 2024 Assegai Awards, incorporating the IAS Agency Credentials Award, the importance of overall expertise is under the spotlight. Those who have followed the IAS Credentials Award journey will know that the panel of judges comprises mainly marketers to ensure fairness and not having an agency judging a peer.

Judges include overseas experts in marketing, along with several renowned local marketers. Ensure that your entry meets the specifications and provides the opportunity to shine. The submission format encourages agencies to present their best sizzle to a calibre of marketing experts they ordinarily may never meet.

With entries open now, the Assegai Awards along with the IAS Credentials Award 2024 close on 31 August - so get your creds out, give them some polish and make sure your entry gets noticed – for grit, not just shine.