Kantar introduces Uganda’s first consumer panel

Tracking households’ FMCG purchase decisions and usage provides a unique, complete view of consumers in the market.

Kantar’s Worldpanel division has launched Uganda’s first-ever consumer panel, providing detailed shopper data across 30 FMCG categories and all retail channels. The first dataset will be available in September 2024.

This Worldpanel Pulse Panel will provide brands, manufacturers and retailers with a detailed picture of Ugandan households’ FMCG purchase decisions in the food, beverage, dairy, personal care and home care sectors. Data is based on actual purchase behaviour – not what shoppers recall they bought – ensuring that insights are accurate.

Comprising 1,000 households of all ages, sizes and socioeconomic levels, the panel is representative of 73% of Uganda’s 41 million-strong population. It covers large, medium and smaller cities and towns in both urban and semi-urban regions.

The insights will bring local and global clients an understanding of how many households buy their brands – and those of their competitors, which ones, how often, who the buyers are, and what they pay. Collecting shoppers’ psychographics along with demographics uncovers the values, attitudes, interests and lifestyles that shape their behaviour.

The launch of Worldpanel division’s Pulse Panel in Uganda further increases Kantar’s footprint in the high-potential East Africa region, where it has been present since 2013 through its continuous panel in Kenya. Kantar offers the widest coverage of any market research company in Africa and the Middle East, and the most complete view of consumers there, with panels also in Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE. This latest investment in Uganda will be followed by panels in Algeria, Cameroon, Senegal and Tanzania to meet client demand.

Idriss El Ganari, general manager, Worldpanel division, Kantar, Africa and Middle East , says: “Uganda’s FMCG sector offers significant growth potential, driven by rising incomes, an expanding population and urbanisation. To secure growth and expand their market share, brands, manufacturers and retailers must develop their knowledge of consumers’ needs and behaviours. Worldpanel division’s new Pulse Panel will help them to understand their performance compared with competitors, and uncover opportunities – for instance to boost brand awareness and localise their products, both of which are important in this market.”

How it works

Shoppers conduct their normal grocery shopping, and record each FMCG purchase they bring back into the home for consumption or usage.



Interviewers visit the home fortnightly to collect the information, and validate actual purchases using the product packaging.



The data is weighted to represent the country’s purchasing habits.

Clients will receive:

Key brand measures report: Topline shopping KPIs across value, volume, penetration, spend/volume per buyer, spend/volume per trip, frequency, and average price, for all demographics and channels.

Category overview: A summary of key category purchasing behaviours, looking at who buys the brand, channel dynamics, how this differs to competitors, and where opportunities exist.

Other benefits include:

Analysis by product, channel and retailer



Reporting and segmenting by SKU



The strongest team of shopper experts in the world

The Ugandan panel connects Kantar’s wider African consumer panels with a consolidated global network of harmonised Worldpanel services in 60+ countries in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

About Kantar’s Worldpanel division: Worldpanel division decodes shopper behaviour to shape brand futures. It is the currency in consumer and shopper insight, helping brands harness the power of our behavioural data to set bold strategies and drive sustainable business impact. With the largest consumer panel in the world, they understand brand and retail dynamics through the choices of 6 billion people. Their experts and solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of how people think, how they shop and how they consume, empowering brands and retailers to evolve with shopper behaviour. Find out more here.

