A new image for this African accrediting body

As Cohsasa celebrates its 30th anniversary of quality improvement and accreditation in Africa, it is transforming its previously conservative image into a modern, vibrant representation inspired by the continent’s rich culture.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new branding and the meanings behind our refreshed logo. This design, resulting from a strategic process, perfectly encapsulates Cohsasa’s mission and our commitment to strengthening health systems across Africa,” says Jacqui Stewart, CEO at Cohsasa.

For months, Cohsasa employees have worked on this rebranding initiative, engaging a marketing consultant to create a fresh look for the accrediting body. After presenting the proposal to the Cohsasa board and management, the decision was made to proceed with a corporate facelift, which reflects the organisation’s 30 years of service in 14 countries and its collaboration with over 600 healthcare facilities.

At the heart of this new image is Cohsasa's logo, which has evolved from a cold and clinical design to a warm, inviting symbol of hope and unity.

“Our new logo, carefully crafted through a strategic design process, embodies Cohsasa’s mission and our role in enhancing health systems in Africa. The design draws inspiration from traditional African mandala patterns, symbolising harmony and unity – core values integral to our work,” Stewart explains.

The circular mandala illustrates the interconnectedness of healthcare systems, highlighting how various services within a facility collaborate to create a seamless and effective system. Within the mandala, you’ll find the ‘medical cross’ and the ‘star of excellence,’ woven into the design to emphasise our dedication to quality healthcare and the pursuit of excellence in every facility we support.

Additionally, the mandala symbolises ‘transformation into joy’ representing how our efforts bring hope, healing, and a brighter future for healthcare systems and communities across Africa. It also serves as a reminder of Cohsasa's deep-rooted commitment to the continent, where our work continues to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of countless individuals.

“We are excited to carry this new symbol forward as we lead the movement for improved healthcare in Africa,” says Jacqui Stewart.

In this rebranding effort, Cohsasa has also adopted more contemporary language, moving away from the outdated term “mission.” The new brochure boldly declares:

Our purpose:

To create a safe healthcare journey for every patient in Africa.

We inspire:

Quality healthcare in Africa, one safer institution at a time.

We are:

World-class healthcare accreditors with expertise in Africa.

Our new payoff line:

Leading the movement for better healthcare in Africa.

Cohsasa has also introduced a new set of values, encapsulated in the acronym ICARES:

Integrity



Collaboration



Accountability



Respect



Excellence



Sustainability

Cohsasa is committed to making a profound impact on the lives of millions, ensuring safe, quality healthcare for all. For more insights into this rebranding, please see the attached brochure.

Jacqui Stewart received the Lifetime Membership Award in Istanbul

Cohsasa is proud to have been recognised twice during the Istanbul ISQua conference. First, we celebrated our latest ISQuaEEA accreditation awards, for our organisation, standards, and surveyor training programme, which will continue through 2027. Notably, Cohsasa has maintained continuous accreditation from ISQua since 2002, without any lapses, marking the seventh round of awards in this sequence.

More significantly, Cohsasa CEO Jacqui Stewart, who has held the position since 2015, received the prestigious Lifetime Membership Award from ISQua. The citation praised Stewart as a leading advocate for better healthcare in Africa, recognising her substantial contributions to the mission of ISQua.

“The Board acknowledges your valuable and dedicated contributions to ISQua’s mission over many years, which have been of exceptional quality and immense value. Your service includes a term on the Board from 2017 to 2020 as the first ISQua Board Member based in Africa. You have also been a member of the Accreditation Council since 2015, inspiring both the Council members and the ISQua Accreditation Team by demonstrating the benefits of accreditation in lower-resourced settings. In particular, we appreciate your unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards for the quality of care for all, regardless of location – an ethos that resonates deeply with the entire ISQua community.

“Many ISQua members and friends remember how your dedication and hard work brought the ISQua Conference to Cape Town in 2019, creating a successful and memorable event that combined scientific rigor with exceptional hospitality.”

It has been a busy time for Cohsasa, marked by both achievements and sadness.

We mourn the loss of one of our most loyal members of staff: our dedicated accounts manager, Elsa Wiehman, who passed away on October 24, 2024. Known for her meticulous work ethic and commitment, she leaves behind her son, Stiaan. Elsa will be greatly missed by all of us.



