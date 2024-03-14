9 reasons why attending an online school is better than a regular school

Here are nine reasons why some students and families might find online schooling more beneficial:

Flexibility in schedule: Online schools such as Think Digital Academy, allows students to learn and work at their own pace, making it easier to balance education with other responsibilities like work, family or extracurricular activities. Customised learning environment: Students can create a learning environment that suits their needs, whether that means a quiet room, a comfortable chair, or specific tools and resources at their fingertips. Geographic accessibility: Online schools eliminate the need for commuting, making education accessible to students who live in remote areas or who may not have reliable transportation to a physical school. Similarly, it saves parents and students time travelling and, wasted time spent in traffic. Variety of course offerings: Think Digital Academy offers a wider range of courses, including specialised subjects such as Coding and Robotics, that might not be available in local schools. Other courses include Mind Power for Kids and Teens, and Becoming Social Media Savvy. Self-paced learning: Students can progress through material at their own pace, spending more time on challenging subjects and moving quickly through areas they understand well. Think Digital Academy allows them to tailor and customise their learning schedules to suit their academic needs, by allocating customisable timeframes for each subject based on their strengths and weaknesses Less pressure from social interactions: For students who find the social environment of traditional schools stressful, online education can provide a less intimidating setting to focus on learning without the pressure of social interactions. Accessibility for students with disabilities: Online schooling can be a good option for students with physical disabilities or learning challenges, as it provides an opportunity to learn in a comfortable, adaptable environment. Similarly, online schools like Think Digital Academy have thoughtfully crafted their curricula to encompass a rich blend of dynamic graphics, engaging videos, interactive audio content and comprehensive written tasks, effectively catering to the diverse learning styles of kinaesthetic, auditory and visual learners. Cost-effective: In many cases, online schooling can be less expensive than traditional schooling, as there are no costs for commuting, school uniforms and other associated expenses. Tuition fees at Think Digital Academy begin from as little as R385 per month. Enhanced technology skills: Regular use of digital tools and platforms can enhance students' technology skills, preparing them for a workforce that increasingly relies on digital literacy.



It is important to note that online schooling might not be the best fit for every student. It often requires a high degree of self-motivation, discipline, and an ability to work independently, which can be challenging for some learners.

Finally, online schooling presents a compelling alternative to traditional education models, offering numerous advantages that cater to the diverse needs of modern learners. Its flexibility, accessibility and personalised approach to learning empowers students to tailor their educational journey to fit their unique circumstances and learning styles. By fostering self-discipline, enhancing technological proficiency and providing a wide range of course options, online schools are not just a feasible option but a forward-looking choice that equips students for the demands and opportunities for the fourth industrial revolution.

This mode of education is especially beneficial for those seeking to balance education with other commitments, living in remote areas, or requiring a learning environment that diverges from the norm. As education continues to evolve, online schooling stands out as a positive and adaptable pathway for a vast array of learners.