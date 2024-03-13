Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Adopt-a-SchoolCornerstone InstituteEduvosRed & YellowJNPRWits PlusBataKefilwe TselaPert IndustrialsRegent Business SchoolOur Salad MixSAICAFundiConnectCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rassie Erasmus to receive an honorary doctorate from the North-West University

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    Rugby World Cup-winning coach and South African director of rugby, Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus, is to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the North-West University (NWU). The NWU Council approved the decision during their ordinary meeting on Thursday, 16 November 2023. The request for the awarding of the degree Philosophiae Doctor (Honoris Causa), in the discipline Coaching Science, was made by the NWU’s Faculty of Health Sciences.
    Rassie Erasmus to receive an honorary doctorate from the North-West University

    The honorary doctorate will be bestowed on Erasmus in recognition of his innovative and exceptional management of the Springboks during their victorious 2019 and 2023 IRB World Cup campaigns, his significant standing in the international rugby coaching arena, his strong drive and focus on diversity and inclusion, and his commitment to social responsibility.

    In addition to his visionary leadership, he has also shown an unwavering commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter – which is included in the Strategic Plan of the Department of Sport and Recreation – that has resulted in a systematic change in the development of talent and skills across the national rugby spectrum.

    Erasmus has shown himself to be a nation builder of whom the country can be proud.

    “Rassie embodies the principles of resilience, determination and teamwork that we at the North-West University hold dear in our educational mission. His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together. This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management,” said Bert Sorgdrager, council chairperson.

    “His commitment to inclusivity and transformation in sport has not only revitalised rugby but has served as a powerful symbol of reconciliation and unity in a nation with a complex history. Under his guidance, the Springboks not only achieved rugby greatness, but also became a unifying force, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs....”

    To read the full article in English, follow the link here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/rassie-erasmus-receive-honorary-doctorate-north-west-university.

    Read more: North-West University, Rassie Erasmus
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.

    Related

    What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    North-West University (NWU)What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    SA's rugby team success as catalyst to growing other sports
    MDNTVSA's rugby team success as catalyst to growing other sports
    The ultimate PNA Christmas cheer gift guide!
    The Publicity WorkshopThe ultimate PNA Christmas cheer gift guide!
    New Carpentries-certified instructor trainers to bolster digital skills in research
    North-West University (NWU)New Carpentries-certified instructor trainers to bolster digital skills in research
    SADiLaR collaboration seeks to preserve SA's indigenous languages online
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR collaboration seeks to preserve SA's indigenous languages online
    SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia
    North-West University and University of Pretoria's academic programmes accredited for AGA purposes
    SAICANorth-West University and University of Pretoria's academic programmes accredited for AGA purposes
    SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz