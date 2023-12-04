Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEverlyticPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    702’s election coverage: Engaging communities and leading the dialogue

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    7 Jun 2024
    7 Jun 2024
    In a remarkable display of journalistic excellence, 702, South Africa’s biggest talk radio station, offered unparalleled coverage of the 2024 South African elections on 29 May. Through an innovative blend of community engagement, incisive interviews, and real-time reporting, 702, in collaboration with Eyewitness News (EWN), has once again affirmed its role as the vanguard of democratic discourse.
    702&#x2019;s election coverage: Engaging communities and leading the dialogue

    A voice for the community: Election town halls
    In the lead-up to the national elections, 702 hosted a series of election town halls in Ga-Rankuwa, Katlehong and Soweto, broadcasted on The Clement Manyathela Show. These town halls, held in March, April and May, were pivotal in bringing political discourse directly to the people. Community representatives articulated their concerns, which included responses from party leaders and elected officials such the premier, mayors and MECs. These dialogues not only highlighted local issues but also fostered a transparent exchange between the electorate and their leaders.

    Presidential insight: An exclusive Interview
    702 further demonstrated its journalistic prowess by hosting the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, at Primedia on 20 May 2024. Interviewed by Clement Manyathela alongside EWN’s Tshidi Madia, President Ramaphosa addressed critical topics including the Zuma Constitutional Court ruling, the persistent issue of load-shedding, and reflections on his first term. In a defining moment, he confidently asserted, “I will be voted back into power, and I will serve my full term, and ‘serve’ is the operative word; serve the people of South Africa.” This candid exchange provided listeners with a rare glimpse into the president’s vision and commitments.

    Election day: Live and unfiltered
    On election day, 702’s commitment to comprehensive coverage was on full display. Broadcasting live from South Africa’s largest polling station at Joubert Park, Clement Manyathela’s morning show began at 9am. Despite initial polling station delays due to technical glitches, Clement’s on-air intervention prompted swift action from the IEC, ensuring a smooth voting process. Mandy Wiener continued live coverage, showcasing 702’s unwavering commitment to delivering timely and accurate election updates.

    From polls to results: Broadcasting from the heart of the IEC
    In the immediate aftermath of the elections, 702 shifted its focus to the IEC’s Results Operations Centre (ROC). Over the following two days, the station broadcasted extensively from the ROC, featuring interviews with political leaders and representatives from various parties. Anchors Bongani Bingwa, Clement Manyathela, Mandy Wiener, Relebogile Mabotja, John Perlman, and Aubrey Masango provided expert analysis and facilitated discussions that helped listeners make sense of the unfolding results.

    The grand finale: A special election result show
    Culminating its exceptional election coverage, 702 aired a special result show on Sunday, 2 June, from 5pm to 8pm during which the IEC's election announcement was relayed.. Anchored by Bongani Bingwa, Clement Manyathela, Mandy Wiener, and John Perlman, the programme offered live updates from the ROC floor, interspersed with interviews with political leaders from the various parties. This broadcast not only delivered the results but also provided critical insights into the implications of the election outcomes.

    Looking ahead: Charting the course for South Africa’s Future
    As the electoral dust settles, the focus now shifts to the formation of a new government. Key dates include the publication of the official lists on 5 June, the inauguration of the president, and the induction of new parliamentary members from 2-5 July. Throughout this pivotal period, 702 remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering incisive coverage and analysis, guiding the public through the complexities of South Africa’s political landscape.

    Read more: Primedia, Mandy Wiener
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    Survival of the fittest: How the media apocalypse is forcing PR and marketing to reinvent themselves
    Hook, Line & SinkerSurvival of the fittest: How the media apocalypse is forcing PR and marketing to reinvent themselves
    1 day
    Building better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    TrialogueBuilding better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    30 Apr 2024
    Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN
    Primedia BroadcastingNisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN
    18 Apr 2024
    Primedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    22 Mar 2024
    Conza's Biscuits named winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN
    Primedia BroadcastingConza's Biscuits named winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN
    19 Mar 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at the Radio Awards 2023
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting triumphs at the Radio Awards 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz