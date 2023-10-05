Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

VERVEDentsuTractor OutdoorKLATopco MediaAdclick AfricaLocation BankOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoOverall Events & CommunicationPrimedia BroadcastingAfriGISJoe PublicBroad MediaThe BarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#Meetyourcrew at Red & Yellow open day | 14 October 2023 | 10am - 12pm

5 Oct 2023
Issued by: Red & Yellow

Date: 14 October
Time: 10am - 12pm
Address: 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town

#Meetyourcrew at Red & Yellow open day | 14 October 2023 | 10am - 12pm

What to expect

10.10 – 10.30am

An introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.

Speaker: Andrew Allison – chief commercial officer

10.30am – 12pm

Meet your lecturers: Discover the next step in your educational journey with insights from industry experts.

Our dedicated team of student advisors is ready to assist you with any questions and guide you through the registration process.

Explore what sets Red & Yellow apart in shaping successful careers!

NextOptions
Red & Yellow
The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz