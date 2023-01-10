Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ClockworkBroad MediaScan Display3RCBizcommunity.comSHAREit GroupBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Clockwork Empowerment Fund: Bursary applications are now open for 2023

10 Jan 2023
Issued by: Clockwork
In line with the Clockwork's commitment to empowering lives through education, the agency has now opened applications for young students who wish to apply to further their education through fully funded bursaries.
Clockwork Empowerment Fund: Bursary applications are now open for 2023

The Clockwork Empowerment Fund annually channels a portion of company profits to pay for the bursaries of three to five young female students who would not normally be able to afford higher education. With the full bursary donations for degrees and diplomas in the Marketing and Advertising sector, these students can complete courses at the educational establishments of their choosing.

The students’ applications are self-motivated, steered only by their previous academic history and personal drive to obtain higher education. The applications are then vetted and adjudicated by the non-profit board for final decision.

Clockwork not only kick-starts their studies financially, but also strives to keep students on track throughout the duration of their academic careers, making them priority applicants year-on-year until such time as they graduate. The graduates are then considered for either paid internships or first-job positions within the company.

Andre Potgieter, Senior HR Manager at Clockwork, states: “The Clockwork Empowerment Fund assists in removing barriers that prevent our youth from taking the first steps toward a career they are passionate about. It’s an honour to be part of a process where profits are directed toward youth empowerment.”

To be considered, bursary applicants will need to send through a 30-second video on why they should be selected, a motivation letter, their Grade 12 results, a cost estimate of the course and accommodation, along with a copy of their ID to az.oc.aidemkrowkcolc@sboj before 4 February 2023.

NextOptions
Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Read more: bursary applications, Clockwork Media, Clockwork

Related

Image: Supplied
Gibela 2023 bursary open for TVET, university applicants8 Dec 2022
Image source: yra1105 –
Coca-Cola's Study Buddy Fund bursary programme open for application24 Nov 2022
Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme
ClockworkClockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme4 Oct 2022
Image source: fabrikacrimea –
Applications open for Sasol's all-inclusive bursaries for 202326 Aug 2022
Image source: Brian Jackson –
Selection of bursaries taking applications for 20235 Aug 2022
Clockwork wins Bob Martin account
ClockworkClockwork wins Bob Martin account26 Jul 2022
Bursary students - Nwabisa Nyelenzi, Percival Phakathi, Shanay Petersen and Isabel Theron
Apply for 2023 Shoprite bursary programme6 Jul 2022
Image source: rawpixel –
Applications for Thuthuka Bursary now open2 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz