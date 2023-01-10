Clockwork Empowerment Fund: Bursary applications are now open for 2023

In line with the Clockwork's commitment to empowering lives through education, the agency has now opened applications for young students who wish to apply to further their education through fully funded bursaries.

The Clockwork Empowerment Fund annually channels a portion of company profits to pay for the bursaries of three to five young female students who would not normally be able to afford higher education. With the full bursary donations for degrees and diplomas in the Marketing and Advertising sector, these students can complete courses at the educational establishments of their choosing.

The students’ applications are self-motivated, steered only by their previous academic history and personal drive to obtain higher education. The applications are then vetted and adjudicated by the non-profit board for final decision.

Clockwork not only kick-starts their studies financially, but also strives to keep students on track throughout the duration of their academic careers, making them priority applicants year-on-year until such time as they graduate. The graduates are then considered for either paid internships or first-job positions within the company.

Andre Potgieter, Senior HR Manager at Clockwork, states: “The Clockwork Empowerment Fund assists in removing barriers that prevent our youth from taking the first steps toward a career they are passionate about. It’s an honour to be part of a process where profits are directed toward youth empowerment.”

To be considered, bursary applicants will need to send through a 30-second video on why they should be selected, a motivation letter, their Grade 12 results, a cost estimate of the course and accommodation, along with a copy of their ID to az.oc.aidemkrowkcolc@sboj before 4 February 2023.