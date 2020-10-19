Marketing degree bursary on offer from Abey Mokgwatsane

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has a long history of providing bursaries to disadvantaged students through its APEX and Effie Bursary programmes, as well as having secured funding in 2019 toward providing 20 academic bursaries to prospective students looking to attain a qualification in copywriting.
The ACA has a vested interest in addressing transformation within the industry and the economic barriers to attaining qualifications in the advertising profession, and is pleased to announce that it has secured funding from well-known industry professional Abey Mokgwatsane, to administer a bursary on his behalf.
Named after his late grandmother, the Nnete Modise Bursary will provide funding for a prospective marketing degree applicant to study at the AAA School of Advertising at either of its Johannesburg or Cape Town campuses. The bursary is targeted at redressing the imbalance to the access of quality education and the access to a highly rewarding career in marketing and communications. It is also intended to play its part in the emancipation of black women in South Africa.
“The industry has been on a journey to transform itself, a journey of inclusiveness. The ACA is honoured to partner with an industry leader of the calibre of Abey in providing further access to the industry for young black talent. The ACA will coordinate the applications and short-listing of the students and will then administer the entire process on behalf of the Nnete Modise Bursary,” comments Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.
Applicants need to be aware that the AAA’s medium of instruction is in English, and the application needs to be accompanied by Matric Prelim results and a 500-word motivation letter from the prospective applicants’ teacher. A motivation letter from the student detailing their economic status and proof of residence outside of the main centres is a further requirement in order to be considered.
“The bursary is on offer for study from first year through to completion of the marketing degree. This is part of my personal commitment to be a light in the fight against Gender Based Violence as I believe the economic emancipation of women can go a long way in the fight against GBV,” adds Abey Mokgwatsane.
The bursary is specifically targeted to driven, black females from outside the main commercial centres of South African, who are unable to afford this quality of tertiary education. Included in the bursary is funding towards accommodation, ensuring that the prospective bursar’s ability to register and complete the three-year degree is further supported.
Applications for consideration are to be forwarded to az.oc.asaca@einalem
.
Closing date for applications is 13 November, 2020.