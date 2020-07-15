Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Indie Afrikaans film 'Gat In Die Muur' now available online

Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
Director-producer duo Andre Odendaal and Johan Vorster in association with Urban Brew Studios and Indigenous Film Distribution are proud to announce that Gat In Die Muur (Hole in the Wall) is available worldwide now.
Winner of various awards, including Best Director and Best Editor at the South Hampton International Film Festival, Gat In Die Muur (Hole in the Wall) is a story of life, love and true friendship between an Afrikaner hedonist on a journey of self-discovery and letting go.

Shot entirely in the Transkei and KwaZulu-Natal, the film showcases the rarely-seen magnificent landscape of this region, and stars Andre Odendaal, Tinarie Van Wyk Loots and Bheki Mkhwane. "I am excited that an Afrikaans film (with English subtitles) has the chance to stand its ground globally. It positions South Africa as a serious storytelling contender on the international scene," says actor and director Andre Odendaal.

Viewers can expect a beautifully rendered tale that deals with poignant everyday life gracefully. The music was scored by two young Capetonians, Andries Smit and Mapumba Cilombo.

Cilombo, who was born in the Republic of Congo, is a vocalist-guitarist, now based in South Africa. After finishing his studies in Zambia, he went on a quest to follow his passion for music in Cape Town. His main passion is vocals and guitar.

Smit is a South African composer, best known for his work on Seal Team, Triggered, Stalag III and Jungle Beat the Movie.

Cast

Andre Odendaal (Rian), is an actor and director best known to television audiences for his roles in the Kyknet drama series Getroud Met Rugby and Hartland. He performed in over 45 stage productions and appeared in a wide variety of television productions, including Going Up, Human Cargo for CBC and the mini-series Rhodes for the BBC.

His directing on feature films have included such films as Hey Boy (2002) for M-Net, produced by Brendan Pollecutt; and Skilpoppe (2004) for M-Net, produced by Roberta Durrant.

Films he has acted in include Dust Devil, Proteus, Blast, District 9 and Platteland.

Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, (Ava) acting career spans over more that 15 years and she's best known for her TV roles in Die Spreeus, Dwaalster and Fynskrif. Her film roles include Kanarie and Van der Merwe.

Nicholas Campbell (Ben) is a South African actor and voice artist from whom once he finished studying moved to London where he worked in theatre. He currently resides in Cape Town.

Bheki Mkhwane (Toni) is best known for his roles in the South African telenovelas, Isibaya and Uzalo.

Gat In Die Muur (Hole in the Wall) is currently streaming on Netflix Worldwide.

Watch the trailer:



Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
