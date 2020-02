RapidLion Film Festival announces 2020 nominees

RapidLion, the South African International Film Festival, has announced the nominees for the 2020 RapidLion Awards.

The RapidLion 2020 nominations are:

Lionel Ngakane

Umama Talia Smith (Director)



Nocturnal Siyabonga Mbele (Director)



Our Albertina. Chantel Clarke (Director)

Winner Best Student short South Africa



The bribe (Russia) Alexey Kharitonov (Director)



The bleeding news (China) Tianxiao Huang (Director)

The letter reader (SA) Sibusiso Khuzwayo (Director)



The Stolpersteine (Germany) – Stumbling stones Reza Mosadegh (Director)



Foggy town (China) Qin Linq (Director)



The teary sword (India) Ravi Rachi (Director)

Baxu and the giants (Namibia – Florian Schott (Director)



White gold (South Africa) – Luke Bradford (Director)

The mountains agonized (India) Subrat Kumar Sahu (Director)



Your turn (Brazil) Eliza Capai (Director)



A punk daydream (Belgium) Jimmy Hendrickx (Director)



In another life (Belgium) Philippe De Pierpont (Director)



Vanishing kings (USA) Lydia G. Reynolds (Director)

Alae El Bachiri - Monsters



Jet Novuka - Letters of hope



Cao Yang - My grandfather’s story



Zolisa Xaluva - Knuckle city

Hao Yibing - My grandfather’s story



Kate Henshaw-Nuttal - The ghost and the house of truth



Katerina Miroshkina - Dream Team



Tinarie Van Wyk-Loots - Gat in die muur



Jalila Talemsi -The wife

Abdelouahid Zaouki - Monsters



Yan Tsapnik - Dream Team



Gary Green - Fried Barry



Chen Youwan - My Grandfather’s Story



Andre Odendaal - Gat in die muur

Gareth Place - Fried Barry



Willie Nel - Knuckle City



Ma Liang - My Grandfather’s Story



Kabelo Thathe - The Ghost and the house of truth



Guy De Lancey -Gat in die muur



Elliot C. Rosen - Monsters

Knuckle City – Jahmil X.T. Qubeka



My Grandfather’s story – Liu Junfeng



Letters of hope – Naledi Bogacwi & Vusi’Africa Sindane



Monsters – Aksel Rifman



Dream Team - Ippolita Kupreyanova & Irina Chechina

Stephen Du Plessis - Fried Barry



Aksel Rifman - Monsters



Layla Swart - Knuckle city



Wang Wei - My grandfather’s story



Marc Baleiza - The ghost and the house of truth

Liu Junfeng - My grandfather’s story



Aksel Rifman - Monsters



Maxim Zykov & Filipp Abryutin - Dream team



Akin Omotoso - The Ghost and the house of truth



Jahmil X.T. Qubeka - Knuckle city



Ryan Kruger - Fried Barry

Fried Barry – James C Williamson (Producer)



Letters of hope – Ndiyathemba Modibedi (Producer)



Gat in die muur – Johan Vorster & Brendon Hargroves (Producers)



Knuckle city – Layla Swart (Producer)

My grandfather’s story – Jiang Zhong (Producer)



Dream team - Oksana Lakhno & Dmitry Yakunin & Filipp Abryutin (Producers)



Karup – Shinith Pattiam (Producer)



Winner Best of South Africa

Monsters - Abderahim Harbal (Producer)



The ghost and the house of truth - Ego Boyo (Producer)



Winner Best of South Africa

Best of Brics



Best of Africa and the African Diaspora

The RapidLion Award is designed and manufactured to represent the pinnacle achievement of any filmmaker from Africa, the Brics countries and the African diaspora. It aims to remind RapidLion film entrants that excellence comes through hard work and ferocious focus, and that these qualities can lead to greatness.A particularly special award is the Lionel Ngakane Lifetime Achievement Award . Last year's winner:Every year RapidLion celebrates the South African film industry by paying homage to one of the country's great industry players.The RapidLion awards ceremony takes place on 14 March and the festival takes place 6-15 March, both at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.