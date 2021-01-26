Old Mutual terminates sponsorship with MacG after transphobic comments

Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho, podcaster and former radio host, has landed in hot water following comments made surrounding transgender women.

Dear MacG



Your freedom stops where mine begins.



Your jokes are a matter of life or death for me and those like me.



It's as simple as that — Beverley Ditsie (@bevditsie) January 26, 2021

So @MacGUnleashed you just never learn neh...@Yfm fired you for homophobic comments now you’re back with @Solphendukaa doing the same thing����‍♂️ @OldMutualSA apparently you sponsor such...we need to talk. ASAP. https://t.co/vzlDmtFo4V — Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) January 26, 2021

It’s difficult to convince a straight personal that homophobic and transphobic jokes are not funny because they are always laughing from the comfort of their privilege. As long as it’s not racial slurs or GBV promos, then it’s okay. The show must go on. #MacG #LGBTQ — Pride��️‍�� (@masi_nonxuba) January 26, 2021

Old Mutual's statement in reference to MacG's podcast. pic.twitter.com/ngWcUbxgfI — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) January 26, 2021