Old Mutual terminates sponsorship with MacG after transphobic comments

26 Jan 2021
Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho, podcaster and former radio host, has landed in hot water following comments made surrounding transgender women.
Source: YouTube

According to Times Live MacG, who hosts Podcast and Chill with MacG, and radio host and friend Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community. Sol had some questions about why transgender women transition if they are attracted to women.

"You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.

MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity. They then discussed celebrities who have allegedly dated transgender women. The hosts were joking around and laughing about 'the logistics' of being a trans woman.

"So a transwoman, a woman with a d*ck," said Sol.

Twitterville is up-in-arms about MacG's opinions on the LGBTQI+ community.






Old Mutual has issued a statement in reference to MacG's podcast.



This is not the first time MacG has offended the LGBTQI+ community. In 2010, while at YFM, Mukwevho was suspended and later fired by the youth station after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). The complaint stemmed from the presenter's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa, reports www.mambaonline.com
