Old Mutual terminates sponsorship with MacG after transphobic comments

Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho, podcaster and former radio host, has landed in hot water following comments made surrounding transgender women.

Dear MacG



Your freedom stops where mine begins.



Your jokes are a matter of life or death for me and those like me.



It's as simple as that — Beverley Ditsie (@bevditsie) January 26, 2021

So @MacGUnleashed you just never learn neh...@Yfm fired you for homophobic comments now you’re back with @Solphendukaa doing the same thing����‍♂️ @OldMutualSA apparently you sponsor such...we need to talk. ASAP. https://t.co/vzlDmtFo4V — Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) January 26, 2021

It’s difficult to convince a straight personal that homophobic and transphobic jokes are not funny because they are always laughing from the comfort of their privilege. As long as it’s not racial slurs or GBV promos, then it’s okay. The show must go on. #MacG #LGBTQ — Pride��️‍�� (@masi_nonxuba) January 26, 2021

Old Mutual's statement in reference to MacG's podcast. pic.twitter.com/ngWcUbxgfI — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) January 26, 2021

According to Times Live MacG, who hosts Podcast and Chill with MacG, and radio host and friend Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community. Sol had some questions about why transgender women transition if they are attracted to women."You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity. They then discussed celebrities who have allegedly dated transgender women. The hosts were joking around and laughing about 'the logistics' of being a trans woman."So a transwoman, a woman with a d*ck," said Sol.Twitterville is up-in-arms about MacG's opinions on the LGBTQI+ community.Old Mutual has issued a statement in reference to MacG's podcast.This is not the first time MacG has offended the LGBTQI+ community. In 2010, while at YFM, Mukwevho was suspended and later fired by the youth station after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). The complaint stemmed from the presenter's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa, reports www.mambaonline.com