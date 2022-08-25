Latest accreditations awarded by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa Cohsasa (NPC)

Following the Covid global pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of healthcare facilities seeking quality improvement training and accreditation programmes. While many hospitals had placed such improvement initiatives on hold during the height of the pandemic, they are now entering such programmes in higher numbers.

A recent investigation by Cohsasa showed that hospitals that had quality initiatives and accreditation in place were more easily able to withstand the rigours of the pandemic and maintain consistent, good service to patients.

The following facilities have been accredited by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (Cohsasa) signifying that patients attending these facilities can expect to receive safe, quality care.

Cohsasa is a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town.

Name of Hospital Location Award Given Cureday Hospitals Medkin Pretoria, Gauteng Three years accreditation Extension 2 Clinic Gaborone, Botswana Two years accreditation Mediclinic Emfuleni Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Four years accreditation Mediclinic Highveld Trichardt, Mpumalanga Four years accreditation Mediclinic Midstream Centurion, Gauteng Three years accreditation Mediclinic Newcastle Newcastle, KZN Three years accreditation Mediclinic Potchefstroom Potchefstroom, NW Province Four years accreditation Mediclinic Worchester Worchester, W Province Four years accreditation Msunduzi Hospice Assoc. Four years accreditation Several hospitals had interim surveys to check that standards were being maintained Mediclinic Muelmed Mediclinic Vereeniging Pretoria, Gauteng Interim - Maintained Mediclinic Durbanville Vereeniging, Gauteng Interim - Maintained Drakenstein Palliative Hospice Durbanville, W Province Interim – Maintained Mediclinic Brits Paarl, W Province Interim – Maintained Cure Day Hospital Bloemfontein Brits, NW Province Interim – Maintained Bloemfontein, Free State Interim – Maintained

A Cohsasa accreditation award means that a healthcare facility has entered a rigorous quality improvement programme and has been assessed against, and complies with, standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by the IEEA as are its standards. Cohsasa is the only accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the IEEA.

Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in quality improvement continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from the Council should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a significant period of time.

All facilities that receive an accreditation award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.