Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

COHSASASkin RenewalBonitasStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Training Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Latest accreditations awarded by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa Cohsasa (NPC)

25 Aug 2022
Issued by: COHSASA
Following the Covid global pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of healthcare facilities seeking quality improvement training and accreditation programmes. While many hospitals had placed such improvement initiatives on hold during the height of the pandemic, they are now entering such programmes in higher numbers.

A recent investigation by Cohsasa showed that hospitals that had quality initiatives and accreditation in place were more easily able to withstand the rigours of the pandemic and maintain consistent, good service to patients.

The following facilities have been accredited by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (Cohsasa) signifying that patients attending these facilities can expect to receive safe, quality care.

Cohsasa is a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town.

Name of HospitalLocationAward Given
Cureday Hospitals MedkinPretoria, GautengThree years accreditation
Extension 2 ClinicGaborone, BotswanaTwo years accreditation
Mediclinic EmfuleniVanderbijlpark, GautengFour years accreditation
Mediclinic HighveldTrichardt, MpumalangaFour years accreditation
Mediclinic MidstreamCenturion, GautengThree years accreditation
Mediclinic NewcastleNewcastle, KZNThree years accreditation
Mediclinic PotchefstroomPotchefstroom, NW ProvinceFour years accreditation
Mediclinic WorchesterWorchester, W ProvinceFour years accreditation
Msunduzi Hospice Assoc.Four years accreditation
Several hospitals had interim surveys to check that standards were being maintained
Mediclinic Muelmed
Mediclinic VereenigingPretoria, GautengInterim - Maintained
Mediclinic DurbanvilleVereeniging, GautengInterim - Maintained
Drakenstein Palliative HospiceDurbanville, W ProvinceInterim – Maintained
Mediclinic BritsPaarl, W ProvinceInterim – Maintained
Cure Day Hospital Bloemfontein
Brits, NW ProvinceInterim – Maintained
Bloemfontein, Free StateInterim – Maintained

A Cohsasa accreditation award means that a healthcare facility has entered a rigorous quality improvement programme and has been assessed against, and complies with, standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by the IEEA as are its standards. Cohsasa is the only accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the IEEA.

Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in quality improvement continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from the Council should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a significant period of time.

All facilities that receive an accreditation award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.

NextOptions
COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

Related

Is healthcare accreditation worth it?
COHSASAIs healthcare accreditation worth it?19 Jul 2022
Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa
COHSASALatest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa25 May 2022
Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa
COHSASALatest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa28 Feb 2022
Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa (NPC)
COHSASALatest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa (NPC)9 Dec 2021
Is medical travel safe? A webinar to discuss the expanding the African space for medical tourism
COHSASAIs medical travel safe? A webinar to discuss the expanding the African space for medical tourism7 Oct 2021
Latest accreditation awarded by Cohsasa
COHSASALatest accreditation awarded by Cohsasa27 Aug 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz