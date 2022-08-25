Influence meets affluence

A weekend of fashion and polo provided the backdrop for us to get to know each other outside of the realms of social media, put glowing faces to Instagram handles and experience, first-hand, the charismatic and hard-working, trend-setting presences behind the social media presences we know and love to share.

Always at the forefront of the aesthetic industry and marketing trends, we know all too well the growing importance – and relevance – of relatable, genuine influencer marketing. This is why we’re incredibly proud to associate our brand with the personal brands of some of the country’s leading influencers, both established and up-and-coming.

It was a weekend of wonderful conversation, quality connections, insightful discussions and, of course, many skillfully taken selfies! As firm believers in the fact that teamwork makes the dream work, we want to take this opportunity to thank our influencer team for not only being the faces of Skin Renewal but the voices, too.



