    25 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Skin Renewal
    The Affluence Black Polo event recently took place in Ballito. As the Skin Renewal team, it gave us a fantastic opportunity to spend 48 hours in person with a much-appreciated extension of our Skin Renewal family - our 'glow-getting' influencers and accomplished content creators.
    Influence meets affluence
    Influence meets affluence

    A weekend of fashion and polo provided the backdrop for us to get to know each other outside of the realms of social media, put glowing faces to Instagram handles and experience, first-hand, the charismatic and hard-working, trend-setting presences behind the social media presences we know and love to share.

    Always at the forefront of the aesthetic industry and marketing trends, we know all too well the growing importance – and relevance – of relatable, genuine influencer marketing. This is why we’re incredibly proud to associate our brand with the personal brands of some of the country’s leading influencers, both established and up-and-coming.

    Influence meets affluence

    It was a weekend of wonderful conversation, quality connections, insightful discussions and, of course, many skillfully taken selfies! As firm believers in the fact that teamwork makes the dream work, we want to take this opportunity to thank our influencer team for not only being the faces of Skin Renewal but the voices, too.

    Skin Renewal
    Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.

