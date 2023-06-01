Industries

Forge Academy & Labs offers 5 fully funded bursaries this Youth Month

1 Jun 2023
In celebration of Youth Month, Forge Academy & Labs is giving away five fully funded bursaries to youth, enabling them to progress their professional career path in the ICT sector.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Candidates can select one of the following courses when applying for the bursary:

Digital Marketing


  • Professional
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Digital Strategy and Planning
  • Search Marketing

Information Technologies


  • Networking Professional
  • Cybersecurity Professional
  • PC Professional
  • Routing & Switching Professional

ForgeX Subscription


  • Three month access to over 1500 courses


Upon successful application, students must complete an online skills test, including an aptitude and careers assessment test. Selected candidates get awarded a fully paid-for bursary by Forge Academy & Labs for 2023. Unsuccessful candidates can still enjoy up to 50% off on selected courses in celebration and the duration of Youth Month.

“We have lamented over the years the importance of upskilling South African youth to participate in the 4IR. As we celebrate Youth Month, not with empty words, but action, we continue to drive the vision of providing much-needed education and employment opportunity to future generations. These courses develop essential skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and develop students for success in a changing global economy. These bursaries showcase our continued effort to upskill youth in South Africa, making them employable in a digital world”, said Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy & Labs.

Forge Academy & Labs has appointed a selection committee to review and assess all eligible candidates based on the application criteria to determine the most qualified students for the bursary. Bursary winners will get selected by a panel of judges appointed by the organiser.

For students wanting to apply, please take note of the following when submitting your application:

Application criteria

• Applications open 1 June 2023 and close 16 June 2023. Applicants must be South African citizens.
• Applicants must be between the ages of 25 to 35
• A minimum Grade 12 certificate is required to apply for the bursary.
• Both employed and unemployed applicants may apply, however:
- Applicants must have one year or more of work experience.
- Applicants must give proof of employment during the application process.
• Applicants must have internet access.
• All applicants must display computer literacy skills.
• Applicants must supply a motivation letter of up to one page. The letter must detail why they are interested in the bursary and how it aligns with their career goals and aspirations (motivations written by AI get disqualified)
• Applicants must follow Forge Academy & Labs on social their media pages:
- Facebook
- Instagram
- LinkedIn

Meeting the application criteria does not guarantee selection.

Click here to apply now!

