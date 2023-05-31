Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneCOHSASAIcon OncologyHPCA Care & SupportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


RSSA and GE HealthCare team up to boost cardiac imaging in SA

31 May 2023
For 2023, the RSSA/GE cardiac imaging course has been created through a partnership between the Radiology Society of South Africa (RSSA) and GE Healthcare.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The course is set to bring two international radiology experts together with local specialists to deliver a cardiac imaging training course that is rarely available to South African radiologists.

The specialist training, which will be conducted by internationally renowned radiologists Rami Neemtallah and Jesse Habets, and local radiologists, André du Plessis and Vijay Dahya, will be divided into two courses – one for cardiac CT imaging and one for cardiac MR imaging.

Both courses will comprise didactic lectures, case reviews, group discussions and shared learning and allow attendees to work on the most advanced GE HealthCare equipment, while earning CPD (continuing professional development) points through Stellenbosch University.

Marlon Burgess, GE HealthCare country manager says, “I am particularly excited that the combination of the course’s advanced equipment and technologies will help the radiologists to produce worldclass studies and deliver much better patient care.”

Cardiac Imaging is critical to helping support SA’s healthcare system, as it enables outpatient examination while reducing the need for hospitalisation or anaesthesia.

Unfortunately, very few South African radiologists get the opportunity to receive hands-on, intensive training on cardiac pathology, scans and diagnoses, which are very technical, specialised and sought after in the medical field.

Democratising access to training

“People don’t realise that to get access to this this type of practical, hands-on training and international expertise is something that is always available internationally, but not often in South Africa. This course will go a long way towards levelling the playing field in this critical field of medicine,” says Burgess.

“That is why GE HealthCare is particularly proud to have partnered with the RSSA to develop a course that will not only help upskill local radiologists but advance the cardiac imaging field in South Africa, in keeping with its commitment to “creating a world where healthcare has no limits”.

Burgess concludes, “GE HealthCare equipment is exceptional in terms of the Cardiac Imaging space. To get three days of hands-on training on this equipment and case reviews on GE HealthCare software can only help advance the skills of local radiologists and lead to faster scans and better patient care.”

NextOptions
Read more: GE Healthcare, AI, precision medicine



Related

Source: Supplied. Andrew Miller, is the national treasurer at the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of South Africa.
Genetic medicine divide: Why SA lags behind the rest of the world21 hours ago
Image supplied by Regine le Roux. Photographer: David Itumbi (Kenya). (L to r) Derick Chiweshe (Zambia), Hazel Zulu (Zambia), Davies Mupenda (Zambia), Pamela Mupoti (Zambia), Regine le Roux (South Africa) , Katasha Ponya (Zambia)
#AfricaMonth: Creative Africa - Exploring the PR potential of Africa as an emerging economic & reputation powerhouse24 May 2023
Source:
BetaLife Health makes headway in Africa with AI-backed blood donations22 May 2023
Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about
Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about19 May 2023
Source © Tanit Boonruen AppsFlyer has launched new measurement and Data Clean Room support for ChatGPT plugins
New analytics and measurement support for ChatGPT plugins12 May 2023
#AfricaTechWeek: Unleashing the power of AI in Africa: Expert insights and predictions
#AfricaTechWeek: Unleashing the power of AI in Africa: Expert insights and predictions12 May 2023
Source:
ChatGPT has many uses. Experts explore what this means for healthcare and medical research9 May 2023
Source:
MediBüddy launches telehealth app2 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz