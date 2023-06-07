Apply for the Social Entrepreneurship Programme to drive sustainable business change

Are you passionate about a social problem yet profit-driven? The Social Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP) is aimed at those who want to make a difference in society while remaining sustainable. The programme has been refreshed to include the newest thinking for leaders looking for leading-edge skills, tools and resources needed to build, run, and scale an effective social enterprise. This is accomplished by blending world-class business expertise with the complexities of social change in a manner designed to provide changemakers and entrepreneurs with the skills, creative thinking and networks needed to tackle complex social and economic realities.

Suppose you are an individual who could make use of a platform for passionate debate and practical insight that connects you with a network of entrepreneurs, NGOs, and businesses. In that case, this wide-ranging, eight-month programme will equip you with the business skills needed to start or grow your organisation to maximise and measure your social impact.

As a delegate on this programme, you will:

Develop insights into the complex challenges of social change, financial sustainability, and innovation



Build a deeper understanding of strategy, governance, and leadership



Hone your knowledge of marketing, finance, operations, and HR management



Develop practical skills and gain access to valuable toolkits for building and running a social enterprise



Enhance your ability to solve problems and implement long-lasting solutions

There will be three training blocks across the main themes of Creating Change, Sustaining Change and Scaling Change. Each module includes theory in the form of readings and lectures, context in the form of case studies and guest speakers, as well as online self-study to develop practical skills and techniques. Integration occurs through syndicate and individual assignments and the course-long Action Learning Project, which focuses on applying your learning to a real-world problem or opportunity in your own social enterprise.

The SEP is a middle-management training programme aimed at those who want to make a difference. The course takes excellence in business thinking and applies it to the social development space.

Over 700 social entrepreneurs have already been equipped with technical, creative, strategic and management skills and strategic networks to address various social and economic challenges while ensuring financial stability. Why don’t you apply now for our Social Entrepreneurship Programme so you can join their ranks? The closing date for applications is 3 July 2023, with the eight-month programme set to run from July 2023 to March 2024.

