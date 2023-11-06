Industries

The Ladles of Love Sarmiethon delivers 75,000 sandwiches to kids in need

6 Nov 2023
Issued by: Coronation
On World Sandwich Day (Friday, 3 November 2023) the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon in Cape Town and Johannesburg delivered a whopping 74,760 sandwiches to children in need.
Sarmiethon spirit: Sandwich-making volunteers Kristen Smit, Tegan Rowe, Jill Moore and Aziza Mowzer (l-r), from Coronation, bring the spirit of ubuntu to the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront. Several corporate teams came together at Sarmiethons in Cape Town and Johannesburg to celebrate World Sandwich Day and make 75 000 sandwiches for families in need. Picture credit: Werner Ryke
Sarmiethon spirit: Sandwich-making volunteers Kristen Smit, Tegan Rowe, Jill Moore and Aziza Mowzer (l-r), from Coronation, bring the spirit of ubuntu to the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront. Several corporate teams came together at Sarmiethons in Cape Town and Johannesburg to celebrate World Sandwich Day and make 75 000 sandwiches for families in need. Picture credit: Werner Ryke

This brings the total number of sandwiches distributed by Ladles of Love to 4,5 million since the pandemic.

Backed by key sponsors Coronation Fund Managers and Anchor Yeast, the Sarmiethon this year united corporate teams and the public around the raising funds, donating sandwich ingredients and bringing together many willing hands to reach the ambitious 90,000 sandwiches goal.

This year’s vibey and fun Sarmiethon Challenge took place at Maker’s Landing at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, and at AtEds in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Ladles of Love raised funds at R10 a sandwich via the www.ladlesoflove.org.za online store. The public is invited to continue donating. Each donation helps Ladles of Love to feed a child in need two meals a day – extending the impact beyond just World Sandwich Day.

Sandwich-making volunteers Lee-Anne Flynn, Cindy Fourie and Sean Peffer (l-r), from Coronation, bring the spirit of ubuntu to the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront. Picture credit: Werner Ryke
Sandwich-making volunteers Lee-Anne Flynn, Cindy Fourie and Sean Peffer (l-r), from Coronation, bring the spirit of ubuntu to the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront. Picture credit: Werner Ryke

A big spirit of giving

Companies were invited to enter teams of 10 and make as many sarmies as possible with bread sponsored by Blue Ribbon, and jam from Rhodes Quality, ensuring that every cent raised from the donation fee goes to making an impact.

The following prizes were awarded to the participating teams:

Sarmiethon Championship: The award for most sandwiches made in the allocated time in each city goes to:

  • Blue Ribbon’s team in Cape Town
  • Holla in Joburg

Sarmiethon Best Dressed: The award for best dressed team in the spirit of doing good goes to:

  • The V&A Waterfront’s team in Cape Town
  • SBA in Joburg

Sarmiethon Most ‘Gees’: The team who exuded the most gees in the spirit of ubuntu, was:

  • SBA in Cape Town
  • Bureau Veritas in Joburg

Why Coronation supports Sarmiethon as the lead sponsor every year

Coronation Group head of marketing, Wisahl Ganief said the well-known fund manager supported the annual Sarmiethon again because of the positive impact that the initiative makes in terms of hunger-relief in disadvantaged communities. Coronation is a long-time partner of Ladles of Love and is deeply invested in food security as a national issue.

“The reality is that an estimated 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure and unfortunately an estimated 2.5 million adults and 600,000 children in South Africa are truly hungry every day. This is made worse by the tough economy. We must do what we can to help.”

Ganief said Coronation Fund Managers and its staff were honoured to support the cause through volunteering and donating. “Hunger is an issue with many knock-on effects. We care about education, and children can’t learn when they are hungry. People can’t reach their potential when they are perpetually hungry.”

Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love, said: “With the high rate of unemployment and poverty in our country, food security is a major problem in our country we cannot deny – a challenge we all need to take care of. Our Sarmiethon brings people together to care for those that don't have access to food. Together we made 75,000 sandwiches. Together we created 75,000 smiles.”

“We thank everyone who supported the cause this year. We can’t wait to see the smiles on thousands of children’s faces when we distribute the sandwiches later today and over the weekend to communities in the Cape Peninsula, Overstrand and Gauteng.”

Coronation
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
Read more: Coronation Fund Managers, Ladles of Love

