Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BinanceMerchant West GroupSAICAAICPA & CIMAHuman8Ecentric Payment SystemsBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Minit Money eases SA-Zambia money transfers

6 Nov 2023
Minit Money's blockchain-based remittance app opens a Southern Africa corridor, allowing South Africa-based Zambians to send money home efficiently.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Speaking from the Africa Fintech Summit in Lusaka, Zambia Minit Money co-founder and chief executive officer, Angus Brown said, “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Minit Money’s ability to serve the Zambian diaspora community in South Africa.

“We have experienced significant growth in our existing corridors of Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast & Kenya and the Zambia launch marks our first foray into the Southern Africa region.”

South Africa and Zambia have a long history of co-operation. During the apartheid era in South Africa, Zambia played a pivotal role in supporting the South African liberation movement. As a neighbouring country with a commitment to justice and equality, Zambia provided refuge and assistance to anti-apartheid activists, including prominent figures like Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

South Africa and Zambia share a strong economic connection, primarily driven by the copper mining industry. Zambia is one of the world's leading copper producers, while South Africa is a key player in the mining and metallurgy sectors.

This collaboration saw South African mining companies investing in Zambia's copper industry, fostering technological advancements, and promoting job creation. The economic ties extend to infrastructure development, with South African companies involved in building and upgrading transportation networks and power supply in Zambia, supporting the efficient extraction and export of copper resources.

This economic partnership not only benefits both nations but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the global copper market. Many Zambians have family members who have found work in South Africa’s economic hubs.

Minit Money provides an easy-to-use consumer digital remittance app that leverages blockchain technology to make sending money easy, fast and low-cost. The launch of the South Africa to Zambia corridor is set to create significant savings for users, improve sending speeds and provide a seamless user experience for Zambians living in South Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: remittances, Blockchain

Related

Source: Reuters.
Time for central bank digital currencies to prove their worth25 Oct 2023
Crypto Fest 2022 panel: Managing Risk with DeFi Investments. Michael Jordan (Keynote Speaker): Business Development for Polygon Enterprise, Sebastian Stent: Product Marketing Manager for Web3 at Opera, Daniel Kimber: Co-founder of Bakari AG and Hannes Wessels (Keynote Speaker): Country Head for Southern Africa at Binance. Source: Crypto Fest
Crypto Fest comes to Cape Town in time for summer, focused on safety24 Oct 2023
Source: Wikipedia. US Chamber of Commerce Building in Washington.
Kendra Gaither takes helm as president of US-Africa Business Center19 Oct 2023
An MTN logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, March 2023. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
MTN fintech arm pushes into remittances, business payments29 Sep 2023
Image supplied. ECOM Africa has transformed into Converge Africa
ECOM Africa transforms into Converge Africa1 Sep 2023
Source:
Mukuru revolutionises Nigerian money transfers with naira bank top-ups13 Jul 2023
Source: Twitter/@BlockchainZA
#AfricaMonth: Why Web3 needs Africa and what you can do about it?15 May 2023
Source: Supplied. David Mparutsa, head of enterprise and supply-chain development at Absa Africa
A call for the mobilisation of the continent's resources and resilience12 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz