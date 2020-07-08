Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Shoprite donates care packages to Western Cape health department

As part of its efforts in supporting the most vulnerable in their fight against Covid-19, the Shoprite Group donated 250 care packs containing hygiene essentials and a warm blanket to the Western Cape Department of Health late last month.
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape MEC for Health, with the contents of the care packs destined for Covid-19 patients in isolation facilities. The Shoprite Group, represented by Wendy van Rensburg (left) donated 250 of these packs which include warm blankets to the Western Cape Department of Health.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was at the Cape Town Convention Centre to receive the care packs, which her department will distribute among patients at its quarantine and isolation facilities throughout the province. Each pack contains a blanket, soap, waterless hand sanitiser, a face cloth, toothbrush and toothpaste.

“Coming in the wake of a bruising cold front over the weekend, this donation could not have come at a better time and we are deeply grateful for the support from the Shoprite Group. When government and the private sector join hands like this, there are not many obstacles we cannot overcome. So, thank you Shoprite and may we in the course of this crisis have more opportunities to come together to assist the people of the Western Cape,” said Mbombo.

From left Wendy van Rensburg from the Shoprite Group, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape MEC for Health and Theo Abrahams, CEO of the Cape Town Convention Centre, in the foyer at the CTICC, where retailer recently donated 250 care packs which include warm blankets to the Western Cape Department of Health.

“As a business with heart, we continue to look after the needs of the communities we serve. Only by standing together will we overcome the many obstacles we confront in the face of this pandemic,” says Lunga Schoeman, CSI manager of the Shoprite Group.
