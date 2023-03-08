Innovator Trust celebrates international Women's Day launching new webinar series

The role of women has been pivotal in ensuring stability, progress and development in the world. As mothers, women have been the backbone of their families, as teachers, women have transferred knowledge and wisdom from generation to generation. As leaders, women have organised themselves, collaborated and claimed their rights to be seen, heard and acknowledged as equals in society.

The Innovator Trust presents the webinar premiere of Her Seat at the Table

In celebration of International Women's Day on 8 March 2023, the Innovator Trust has invited a special group of iconic South African women who have each excelled in their respective fields, to take up Her Seat at the Table, sharing their untold stories, lessons, sacrifices and triumphs along the journey of becoming the leading figures they are today.

The Her Seat At the Table webinar production provides a platform for unity, collaboration and inclusivity among South African women from different ages, backgrounds and walks of life to discuss candidly, woman to woman, what the true cost of a seat at the table for women is, and further contribute to the discourse of what it really means to be a woman in modern-day South Africa.

Through a series of conversations, Her Seat at the Table seeks to challenge the narratives and perceptions created about women, presenting an opportunity for representation and ownership of the South African women’s story.

By bringing together diverse female voices tackling topics of Gender, Mental Health, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Technology and the role of Young Women, the series sets out to chart a new discourse for future generations of South African women.

First announced at the Innovator Trust’s Women In Tech Appreciation Experience in 2022, this edition of Her Seat At the Table features prolific voices of:

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Social Justice Chair for the University of Stellenbosch, founder of the Thuma Foundation, once named TIME 100s most influential people in the world, and former Public Protector of South Africa.

Also featured at the table is Lynda Marthinus, Vodacom executive head of BBBEE & Transformation, ICT Sector Code councillor who has served as advisor on the Presidential B-BBEE Council and drafting member of South Africa’s ICT Charter. Lynda is also a two-time cancer survivor.

Taking up a seat at the table is Lynette Magasa, CEO of Boniswa Group, awarded Top Performing Business Woman of the Year in 2013, Top Black Female Leader of the Year, 2015 Top Young Entrepreneur, 2016 Top Empowered Entrepreneur by the Oliver Empowerment Awards, and 2015 Elle Boss Winner in the Corporate Category by ELLE Magazine SA.

Kelebogile Molopyane, CEO of AB4IR takes up the fourth seat at the table, as a published author, entrepreneur and one of the founding directors of the Drone Council South Africa. Molopyane has been awarded South Africa Country Chair – All Ladies League Business Accelerator Wing G100 Club, CWENA 2022 African Disruptor of the Year in 4IR Award and received the Institution of the Year Award at the 2021 Mabopane Achievers Community Awards.

Taking up the final seat at the table is Sihle Hlophe, multi award-winning film director, screenwriter and social entrepreneur. Sihle’s work has been recognised with a number of accolades including 2x African Movie Academy Award nominations, winner of the Best Documentary Award at the Cameroon International Film Festival, Best Documentary Short Award at the South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs), winner of the Most Outstanding Documentary Project award at the Durban Film Mart, Pinnacle Award recipient of the Innovator Trust Women In Tech Awards.

“Until all women are free, no woman is free. For this reason, we must continue the engagement for impact and solutions toward the cause of equity for women, driven by women. As an organisation, the Innovator Trust strongly advocates and believes in realising the powerful role women have to play in creating a better, more sustainable society for all. Our efforts this International Women’s Day through Her Seat at the Table are to celebrate the diversity of women, to unite and collaborate as women, in order for us to chart a course forward that future generations of women can own and be proud to be a part of. Get ready to learn, be inspired and transformed!”

The Innovator Trust invites all women, young and old, to register to watch the premiere edition of Her Seat at the Table.

Watch the exclusive production of Her Seat at the Table here.