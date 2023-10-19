Industries

Awards Company news South Africa

Top 10 finalists announced in the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition

19 Oct 2023
Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
Women entrepreneurs across South Africa have reason to celebrate as the top 10 finalists have been officially announced for the highly anticipated Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition. This exciting initiative, generously sponsored by Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa, has garnered record breaking entries and support for its mission to empower and uplift women in the world of entrepreneurship.
Top 10 finalists announced in the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition

After a rigorous selection process that involved evaluating numerous innovative business ideas and pitches from talented women who own their businesses, the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition's expert judging panel has now unveiled the impressive Top 10 finalists who have made it to the next round. These finalists represent a diverse range of industries and bring forth creative solutions that have the potential to make a significant impact in the business world.

The Top 10 finalists for the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition are:

  • Cleopatra Van Ster - Sha’pleft Health Care Services
  • Mahlatse Mamaila - INO Biodiesel
  • Morongwe Mokone – Mo’s Crib
  • Candy Androuakos - Leafline
  • Faith Mokgalaka - Puno
  • Jabulile Morobi – Lesedi Scientific Services
  • Heidi Patmore – Manjaro Marketing
  • Kimlynn Temple - Tipped
  • Hlobisile Bathabile Yende - The Yende & Partners
  • Malesele Rachel Tema – Plus Fab

Each of these remarkable womenpreneurs has demonstrated not only their passion but also their ability to innovate and drive positive change in their respective fields. Their ideas have the potential to reshape industries, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth.

The Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition is a testament to the commitment of Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa to support women entrepreneurs and promote gender diversity in the business world. It serves as a platform for women to showcase their entrepreneurial prowess and make their mark on the entrepreneurial landscape.

The Publicity Workshop
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
Read more: Access Bank, Heidi Patmore

