Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopMesh TradeSAICAJNPRAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Economy Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Access Bank launches ‘Power of 100 Africa’ to celebrate trailblazing women across the continent

    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    8 Nov 2024
    8 Nov 2024
    Access Bank, Africa’s leading commercial bank, has announced the launch of the 'Power of 100 Africa' initiative, aimed at honoring women driving change across various sectors in Africa. Building on the success of the 2015 Power of 100 book, which celebrated influential Nigerian women, this expanded project will highlight remarkable women in business, healthcare, technology, education, and more.
    During the recent unveiling of the second edition of power of 100 in Lagos: managing director/CEO ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile | group head, ‘W’ initiative and emerging businesses, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan | chief brand and communications officer CX, Access Holdings, Amaechi Okobi | deputy managing director, Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli | Rep Andersen LLP, Utobong Hughes | non-executive director, Access Bank, Omosalewa Fajobi
    During the recent unveiling of the second edition of power of 100 in Lagos: managing director/CEO ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile | group head, ‘W’ initiative and emerging businesses, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan | chief brand and communications officer CX, Access Holdings, Amaechi Okobi | deputy managing director, Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli | Rep Andersen LLP, Utobong Hughes | non-executive director, Access Bank, Omosalewa Fajobi

    In her opening remarks, deputy managing director of Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli, explained the bank’s motivation for expanding the project beyond Nigeria. “This year’s edition of Power of 100 will extend beyond Nigeria, celebrating women making significant impact across the African continent. The Power of 100 Africa is not just a celebration, but a call to action. We are opening nominations today, inviting the public to help identify these phenomenal women – trailblazers, change-makers, and unsung heroes.”

    Okoli also emphasised the importance of spotlighting African women leading innovations and driving social change, noting that the initiative aims to uplift women’s success stories and inspire the next generation of female leaders. According to her, the honuorees will gain access to exclusive events, networking opportunities, and resources within Access Bank’s “W community”. They will also participate in mentorship programmes, either as mentors or mentees, to further develop leadership and community engagement skills.

    Managing director/CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, explained that the Power of 100 Africa project will focus on 16 African countries where Access Bank has a presence, with Nigeria having 15 subsidiaries. She noted that this approach will enable the bank to effectively engage with communities where it has established relationships, ensuring that the support and recognition provided are impactful.

    Alile also highlighted that a diverse jury panel of industry experts and respected figures will evaluate nominees to ensure transparency and fairness. Women across the 16 eligible countries can register via the bank’s website.

    The participating countries include The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, D.R. Congo, Guinea, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Namibia and Angola.

    Speaking on the alignment of the project with Access Bank’s mission, group head of W Initiative and Emerging Business, Abiodun Olubitan, said: “The Power of 100 Africa aligns with Access Bank’s commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. It also reflects the Bank’s broader mission to foster economic growth, support leadership development, and drive positive societal change across Africa.”

    With the Power of 100 Africa initiative, Access Bank aims to inspire future generations by sharing the stories of African women who are making their mark.

    To nominate a phenomenal woman or women driving change across different walks of life in Africa for global recognition, please click here.

    Read more: african women leaders, Access Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz