Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessBusiness Partners LimitedGreenCapeStartwiseSME South AfricaThe Innovator TrustThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

How To Start Up Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


African start-ups take centre stage in local accelerator programmes

17 Jul 2023
Issued by: UCT Graduate School of Business
Africa, known for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, has emerged as a hotbed for startups and innovation. Fuelled by limited employment opportunities and a wave of market prospects, the continent's start-up scene has experienced exponential growth in recent years, attracting local and international investors.
African start-ups take centre stage in local accelerator programmes

According to a recent report by Statista, in just six years, from 2015 to 2021, the funding value for African startups has skyrocketed from less than $190m to a staggering $2bn. This remarkable growth in funding showcases the increasing confidence in Africa's startup ecosystem and highlights its potential for global success.

This potential has been reaffirmed with the recent selection of fifteen exceptional startups for the next phase of the e-Track Programme. Developed by UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with ayoba, this two-phase venture acceleration and capacity-building programme supports startups by tackling the various stages of venture building and development.

In a virtual welcome session held earlier this month, both Vanessa Ramanjam, programme manager at UCT GSB Solution Space, and Shiela Yabo, head of ecosystem development at ayoba, warmly welcomed the startups to this next phase and congratulated them on emerging victorious in what was an intensive and very competitive phase one. The selected startups, who aim to make a lasting impact in various industries, ranging from education and health to finance, agriculture, childcare, wellness, tech, and AI, expressed their enthusiasm for being chosen to proceed to the next phase. They eagerly anticipated tapping into the wide range of resources offered by the programme that aims to accelerate their growth and success in the startup ecosystem.

Over the next four months, the startups will have access to a comprehensive range of learning resources. These resources include but are not limited to, guidance on brand and corporate identity portfolio development, IP strategy, legal advisory, business domain registration, finance and accounting, and product design and development, with a focus on Minimum Viable Product (MVP) creation.

The startups selected range from Timbaktuu Jobs, an e-recruitment platform for blue-collar jobs in South Africa, to Logsandtabs, a software and web applications provider in Botswana, and Peritia, an assistive application developer in Kenya. Other startups include Clement Foods in Malawi, focused on enhancing fish production; Nestle Care in safe childcare; and BEAP Capital in Nigeria, providing infrastructure and IoT technology solutions to the water, gas, and power sectors.

This is an exciting phase for startups across the continent. The UCT GSB Solution Space and ayoba are eager to support and grow their ideas and ventures together. The programme will conclude in October 2023.

Learn more about the e-Track Programme and UCT GSB Solution Space by visiting the website gsbsolutionspace.uct.ac.za or social media platforms 'UCT GSB Solution Space' on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

NextOptions
UCT Graduate School of Business
The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) is recognised as one of the best business schools in the world. Its innovative approaches to teaching and learning and commitment to relevance and social impact set it apart from most.
Read more: UCT Graduate School of Business, Shiela Yabo, Ayoba



Related

Image supplied
Can education help to address some of the systemic challenges in informal settlements?23 Mar 2023
Ghana's Trustur is crowned best democracy-affirming startup in Africa at Tech4Democracy, Cape Town
Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaGhana's Trustur is crowned best democracy-affirming startup in Africa at Tech4Democracy, Cape Town10 Mar 2023
Take your startup to the next level! Join the e-Track programme
UCT Graduate School of BusinessTake your startup to the next level! Join the e-Track programme1 Mar 2023
African startups wow in local accelerator programme
UCT Graduate School of BusinessAfrican startups wow in local accelerator programme23 Aug 2022
Africa's innovative start-ups from the 2021/2022 e-Track programme, and the 2022 programme is now open for applications!
UCT Graduate School of BusinessAfrica's innovative start-ups from the 2021/2022 e-Track programme, and the 2022 programme is now open for applications!19 Apr 2022
Source: Supplied.
Glacier by Sanlam appoints Mbulelo Sochifa to head IT Operations15 Mar 2022
UCT GSB MBA ranks top in Africa on sustainability performance
UCT Graduate School of BusinessUCT GSB MBA ranks top in Africa on sustainability performance11 Nov 2021
MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO24 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz