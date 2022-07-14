Industries

    Empowered women empower others! The Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit is back and better than ever

    14 Jul 2022
    Issued by: ActionCOACH Business Coaching
    The ever-popular and eagerly anticipated Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit, hosted by renowned Business Coaching company ActionCoach Southern Africa, is back this Women's Month and claims to be more beneficial than ever before. This year's virtual summit, taking place on Friday, 12 August 2022, from 9am - 12.30pm, has a powerful panel of seven influential female entrepreneurs ready to inspire you to run thriving businesses.
    Empowered women empower others! The Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit is back and better than ever

    Reigning Mrs South Africa Jo Judnick-Wilson will dazzle you with her presence and open the summit with the topic; Being a THRIVING woman, wife, mom, entrepreneur and Mrs South Africa. Wealth Specialist Jodi Suchard will share her top financial tips to ensure financial independence, and Singer Group’s Marketing Director Lee-Anne Singer will tell us how she managed to boost sales during the pandemic by applying her extensive hotel industry knowledge of over 18 years. Further topics of the day include Thriving Leadership, Digital Marketing, Build a thriving business that serves you as the owner and Self-Management. View the full summit agenda here.

    ActionCOACH Southern Africa believes that your business shouldn’t simply just be surviving, but THRIVING. Since 2020, they have brought us an incredible jam-packed summit because they believe that our beautiful country desperately needs more successful female entrepreneurs.

    Thriving businesses are achievable and this free virtual summit will place you on a steadfast path to achieving just that. Register for this year’s Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit and ensure you’re on the right path to building a thriving business.

    Attendees can expect a surprise giveaway and first-hand information from the experienced women guest speakers and business coaches from ActionCOACH Business Coaching. If you know a #thrivingwoman, don't forget to invite her as well!

    Seats are limited and filling up quickly. Click here to register.

    ActionCOACH Business Coaching
    For more than two decades ActionCOACH has been delivering its tried and tested business solutions to thousands of business owners on a daily basis. ActionCOACH has empowered owners around the world to take control of their business by teaching business owners how to overcome complicated obstacles.
