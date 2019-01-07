Both business coach and client shortlisted for Standard Bank’s Kzn Top Business Awards

Marlene Powell, a franchise owner of ActionCOACH SA in KwaZulu Natal has been shortlisted for the Standard Bank and KZN Top Business Awards. The Awards celebrate and promote successful large and small companies, innovative programmes, projects, and people that have made a positive impact on the province.

Says Powell: “Not only is it an honour to be shortlisted in the Franchising Sector, but one of my clients, Gebodo Projects, is shortlisted for the family owned/managed businesses. That Award recognises businesses that have more than one generation of family members contributing to the success of the business. As one of my coaching focus areas is to ensure business sustainability, this is a solid acknowledgement of the success of their generational strategy.”

Powell has almost 16 years of ActionCOACHing under her belt and over the years has won both ActionCOACH global and SA ActionMAN Awards (which recognises All-round Excellence) as well as a number of ActionCOACH SA Brand Personality of the Year Awards.

“The Awards acknowledge companies that are headquartered or have an office in KwaZulu-Natal and are making a sustained and positive contribution to the KZN economy”, says Leeann Naidoo, director of Gebodo Projects. “The Award organisers also ensure that all shortlisted companies subscribe to an ethical culture, good performance and value creation, effective control and trust and have a good reputation and legitimacy. So, it’s not just an honour to be shortlisted for the Family Owned/Managed Business Award, it's an acknowledgement of our focus on running an ethical and people-centred business.”

The Awards operate via a nomination and voting process and the final winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 17 July.



