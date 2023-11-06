Ocean Basket: Taking a family brand to the world, authentically

Ocean Basket has maintained its family ethos and authenticity while expanding to become a global brand that has found a home in 17 countries around the world.

Pictured is Ocean Basket in Bramley, UK

The Lazarides family's hands-on approach, dedication to quality and deep-rooted passion for seafood have played a pivotal role in this ongoing success.

“It’s the Mediterranean spirit of generosity, quality ingredients and simplicity inspired by Mama Liza, mother of the Lazarides brothers, that touches the brand everywhere – we all want to feel welcomed and that is the Ocean Basket heritage – we make you feel at home,” says CEO Grace Harding.

Established in 1995 by brothers Fats and George Lazarides in Pretoria, Ocean Basket began as a modest seafood restaurant, offering meals in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

An international reach with family roots

One of the defining features of Ocean Basket's journey is that it remains a family-operated business that has retained its core values, despite its international reach – it operates in Kazakhstan, the UK, Cyprus, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia and further.

“The brand remains firmly rooted in its founding principles, bringing a taste of SA to the world while staying true to its family-owned heritage,” says Harding.

Customer satisfaction and feedback are at the forefront of the business model, allowing them to consistently improve and innovate. “It is this willingness to engage with our guests and truly hear them that has enabled us to expand globally but has also ensured the enduring success and authenticity of the brand," she explains.

Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding

She attributes the brand’s ongoing international success to several factors.

5 key factors for success