BehindtheMuppet: Nyanga Tshabalala on voicing Takalani Sesame's Zikwe

Furthermore, his influence extended to consulting with the Children's Television Workshop on adapting the Sesame Street series for South African audiences, leading to the creation of Takalani Sesame. In 1997, Tshabalala co-produced and performed in Kid Gloves, a 13-part children's television series tailored for South African viewers.
Driven by his passion, Tshabalala took the initiative to establish the Sibahle Educational Puppetry Programme (SEPP), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to his vision and mission.
I remember being an usher at the market theatre and heard from Mike Mvelase that there are auditions for puppet theatre. Curiously I met with Gary Friedman who then trained me to be a puppeteer. At first, I was a narrator and later a puppeteer. This new knowledge and skill allowed me to travel the world.
Working on a project like Takalani Sesame especially in studio, is like being at the F1 pit stop. We all know why we are there and have respect for each other’s discipline so when we start to shoot, we all work towards a common goal.
One of the highlights that stand out is when Zikwe, my character, was teaching Jimmy Dludlu, a brilliant guitarist and musician how to play the guitar. This was epic and therefore I should complement the script writers, costume, and set designers of that segment because it was hilarious. Most importantly Jimmy was humble and this for me, made parents believe that they
can learn how to play the guitar from a Muppet.
Thankfully, one has never really encountered conflict and it’s all because over the years we have learnt to communicate with each other irrespective of position. It is always important for all of us to remember that we are working towards achieving the same goal.
Humble
People in general.
I wanted to be a doctor.
Zikwe and I both love travelling, we love languages and we both believe in always learning and discovering new things or ways of doing things.