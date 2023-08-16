Industries

Kfm Best of the Cape Awards celebrates record-breaking year with over a quarter of a million votes

16 Aug 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Kfm 94.5, the number one station in the market, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, which received an unprecedented number of votes, surpassing a quarter of a million. This year's awards have been the biggest since its inception in 2021, showcasing the Western Cape's finest establishments as voted for by Kfm's 1.1 million listeners.
With 30 fiercely contested categories, the winners of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards have been revealed, highlighting the exceptional quality and diversity of businesses in the region. Among the standout winners were community centred Ashley's Restaurant, crowned as the Best Family Restaurant, and Bo-Kaap Deli, recognised as the Best Breakfast Spot.

A special accolade, the newly introduced Station's Choice award, was presented to 'Bertie', a small coffee tuktuk with a big heart. Despite not winning the Best Coffee category, Kfm wanted to recognise it for competing against industry giants. One nominator praised Bertie's unwavering dedication, stating: "Come rain or shine, Bertie is there at the school relentlessly delivering the best coffee on the cold winter mornings and ensuring all kids get their hot choc before the morning bell rings! 5 stars for Bertie!!"

Darren Simpson, host of Kfm Mornings, expressed his admiration for the passionate businesses that form the backbone of their communities. He remarked: "It's been phenomenal to see the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards grow from three years ago. Our listeners care deeply about the local businesses in their areas and support them ferociously. It's amazing to be able to acknowledge these businesses who, despite some really tough conditions, thrive and represent the essence of what makes the Western Cape so great."

In addition to the awards, Kfm 94.5 unveiled a fresh, updated look, marking the station's ongoing evolution as the leading radio brand in the Western Cape. Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5, shared his excitement about the new visual identity, stating: "Kfm 94.5 is an ever-evolving brand, and as part of our continued evolution, we are proud to unveil an updated look that aligns with our mission to create moments for our audience to engage, escape, and be entertained by their favourite personalities, the most music, and everything that makes us the Western Cape's number one station."

For a complete list of winners, please visit www.kfm.co.za.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Kfm, Darren Simpson, Hennie Myburgh

