BehindtheSelfie with... Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King

I live in Miami and work everywhere, but mainly from our headquarters in Miami, next to the airport. I have fun at work, so I would say that I play basically everywhere.But if you are talking about personal life, I love to cook a BBQ at home; go to the park with Leo, my 4.5 years old son; and go to the movies with my wife, Annie.I can tell the difference between an Impossible Whopper and a Classic Whopper. Just kidding… I can’t.I think my claim to fame probably is having more advertising awards than most people working in advertising agencies.It has been a fun journey! I studied mechanical engineering in college and started to work in a Unilever factory as an intern.Then I moved to marketing and worked in Brazil, Mexico, New York and London for Unilever. I took a year off to do my MBA in INSEAD while at Unilever, then moved to Burger King.I love marketing, love different cultures and understanding the needs of people from different markets. I love creativity.Spending time with my wife, watching movies, building Lego with my son, watching my football team play (Flamengo), putting together a BBQ, working on an exciting project.Creativity.Wake up. Check emails before I should. Get mildly upset with some emails. Regret checking emails.Eat something quick. Kiss my wife after she complains I am leaving without kissing her. Arrive at work (pretty fast in Miami). Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Emails during meetings (I shouldn’t be doing that…). Go back home.Complain to myself that I haven’t had enough time to think about things. Open the door. Say hi to my dog, who is usually sleeping. Say hi to my wife. Try to do something fun with my wife such as going to the movies, cooking together or going for a walk. No work over weekend.These days, I use a lot of Twitter. Like, all the time. I read the news there, usually before it becomes news. I get feedback from our marketing stuff there. Sometimes ideas, too.Lots of people. I love our industry. The, Nike, ABI, my competitors.Lots of people doing good work. It’s an exciting industry, and I am an optimistic person in general.Lack of diversity.Lots of things… probably more things than I should. But I am really excited about the work we are doing in terms of product quality and sustainability. Stay tuned!I hate buzzwords. All of them. If something became a buzzword, it’s already too late to make any good use out of it.When I can stop and think without worrying about the meeting that will start in 10 minutes.I know all the winners of advertising award shows per award, category, agency, etc.Phile!Pictures of my wife and my son. Bulls#it messages from my friends on WhatsApp. Lots of emails. A fantasy football app from the Brazilian football league.Be obsessed about what you do. If you are not obsessed about our industry, go do something that youreally obsessed about. Life is too short.