Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Menu

Behind the Selfie

More Behind the Selfie news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BehindtheSelfie with... Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King

By: Leigh Andrews
This week, we go #BehindtheSelfie with Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Burger King and #NedbankIMC2020 keynote speaker.
Machado is the real Burger King. Selfie as proof!

1. Where do you live, work and play?


I live in Miami and work everywhere, but mainly from our headquarters in Miami, next to the airport. I have fun at work, so I would say that I play basically everywhere.

But if you are talking about personal life, I love to cook a BBQ at home; go to the park with Leo, my 4.5 years old son; and go to the movies with my wife, Annie.

2. What’s your claim to fame?


I can tell the difference between an Impossible Whopper and a Classic Whopper. Just kidding… I can’t.

Burger King tests plant-based meat with an impossible whopper

Burger King, known for meaty excess like its 1,150-calorie Bacon King sandwich, is now selling a plant-based burger...

2 Apr 2019


I think my claim to fame probably is having more advertising awards than most people working in advertising agencies.

3. Describe your career so far.


It has been a fun journey! I studied mechanical engineering in college and started to work in a Unilever factory as an intern.

#OneShow2018: SA EXCLUSIVE with Burger King!

In an exclusive interview, Ann Nurock talks to Fernando Machado, head of brand marketing for Burger King. Winner of the coveted Penta Pencil and Client of the Year at the recent One Show awards...

By Ann Nurock 16 May 2018


Then I moved to marketing and worked in Brazil, Mexico, New York and London for Unilever. I took a year off to do my MBA in INSEAD while at Unilever, then moved to Burger King.

I love marketing, love different cultures and understanding the needs of people from different markets. I love creativity.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.


Spending time with my wife, watching movies, building Lego with my son, watching my football team play (Flamengo), putting together a BBQ, working on an exciting project.

5. What do you love about your industry?


Creativity.

View this post on Instagram

hope this hasn’t been done before

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on


6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.


Wake up. Check emails before I should. Get mildly upset with some emails. Regret checking emails.

Eat something quick. Kiss my wife after she complains I am leaving without kissing her. Arrive at work (pretty fast in Miami). Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Emails during meetings (I shouldn’t be doing that…). Go back home.

Championing local flavours in the South African market

Ezelna Jones, group marketing executive at Burger King South Africa, explains what it takes to build a global brand in our local market...

Issued by Burger King 25 Feb 2019


Complain to myself that I haven’t had enough time to think about things. Open the door. Say hi to my dog, who is usually sleeping. Say hi to my wife. Try to do something fun with my wife such as going to the movies, cooking together or going for a walk. No work over weekend.

7. What are the tools of your trade?


These days, I use a lot of Twitter. Like, all the time. I read the news there, usually before it becomes news. I get feedback from our marketing stuff there. Sometimes ideas, too.

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?


Lots of people. I love our industry. The New York Times, Nike, ABI, my competitors.


Lots of people doing good work. It’s an exciting industry, and I am an optimistic person in general.

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.


Lack of diversity.

#BehindtheSelfie with... Inoba Siwundla

This Worker's Day, we go behind the selfie with Inoba Siwundla, brand manager at Burger King South Africa...

By Leigh Andrews 1 May 2019


10. What are you working on right now?


Lots of things… probably more things than I should. But I am really excited about the work we are doing in terms of product quality and sustainability. Stay tuned!

3 successful trends when using brand purpose in marketing strategies

Warc's Effective Use of Brand Purpose Report - Lessons from the 2019 Warc Awards has been released, outlining three successful trends when using brand purpose in marketing strategies, guest-edited by Fernando Machado, CMO of Burger King...

16 Jan 2020


11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.


I hate buzzwords. All of them. If something became a buzzword, it’s already too late to make any good use out of it.

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?


When I can stop and think without worrying about the meeting that will start in 10 minutes.

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?


I know all the winners of advertising award shows per award, category, agency, etc.



14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?


Phile!

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?


Pictures of my wife and my son. Bulls#it messages from my friends on WhatsApp. Lots of emails. A fantasy football app from the Brazilian football league.

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?


Be obsessed about what you do. If you are not obsessed about our industry, go do something that you are really obsessed about. Life is too short.

The Nedbank IMC 2020. Marketing works. Or does it?

Right now, intangible brand assets are worth US$57.3tn globally. That's a lot of rands. Yet, marketing still doesn't sit with the grown-ups around the boardroom table. Why?...

Issued by IMC Conference 31 Jul 2019


Simple as that. Follow Machado on LinkedIn and Twitter; Burger King on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; and the Nedbank IMC on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as theNedbank IMC press office for the latest updates. The Nedbank IMC Conference 2020 takes place on 19 March at The Galleria, Sandton. Click here to book your ticket!
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Leigh Andrews' articles

About Leigh Andrews

Leigh Andrews (@leigh_andrews) AKA the #MilkshakeQueen, is Editor-in-Chief: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com, with a passion for issues of diversity, inclusion and equality. She's also on the Women in Marketing: Africa advisory panel, and can be reached at ...
Comment

Read more: Burger King, chief marketing officer, IMC Conference, Leigh Andrews, Behind the selfie, Fernando Machado

Related

#BehindtheSelfie with... Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King

By Leigh Andrews

Guerrilla IMC rolls out the big guns

Issued by Guerrilla IMC

Classic 1027 a refreshing sound and a refreshed line-up

Issued by Classic 1027

Mediology appoints Marc Taback as group managing director

Issued by Mediology

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.