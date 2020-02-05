BehindtheSelfie with... Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.
Wake up. Check emails before I should. Get mildly upset with some emails. Regret checking emails.
Eat something quick. Kiss my wife after she complains I am leaving without kissing her. Arrive at work (pretty fast in Miami). Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Meetings, meetings, meetings. Coffee. Emails during meetings (I shouldn’t be doing that…). Go back home.
Complain to myself that I haven’t had enough time to think about things. Open the door. Say hi to my dog, who is usually sleeping. Say hi to my wife. Try to do something fun with my wife such as going to the movies, cooking together or going for a walk. No work over weekend.
7. What are the tools of your trade?
These days, I use a lot of Twitter. Like, all the time. I read the news there, usually before it becomes news. I get feedback from our marketing stuff there. Sometimes ideas, too.
8. Who is getting it right in your industry?
Lots of people. I love our industry. The New York Times, Nike, ABI, my competitors.
Warc's Effective Use of Brand Purpose Report - Lessons from the 2019 Warc Awards has been released, outlining three successful trends when using brand purpose in marketing strategies, guest-edited by Fernando Machado, CMO of Burger King...
16 Jan 2020
11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.
I hate buzzwords. All of them. If something became a buzzword, it’s already too late to make any good use out of it.
12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?
When I can stop and think without worrying about the meeting that will start in 10 minutes.
13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?
I know all the winners of advertising award shows per award, category, agency, etc.
14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?
Phile!
15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?
Pictures of my wife and my son. Bulls#it messages from my friends on WhatsApp. Lots of emails. A fantasy football app from the Brazilian football league.
16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?
Be obsessed about what you do. If you are not obsessed about our industry, go do something that you are really obsessed about. Life is too short.
