Unveiled: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Let’s Talk Digital is hosted by Audrey Naidoo
    Let's Talk Digital podcast launches on Bizcommunity
    This September, Let's Talk Digital, a new multimedia offering launches on Bizcommunity. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Audrey Naidoo and produced by Tyran De Beer, features conversations with leading voices in the SA digital marketing and media space.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • Source: ©Andriy Popov
    The need to curb money laundering
    The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market makes up a significant proportion of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the real issue is that money laundering is used to fund other illicit activities, such as smuggling, bribery, corruption, cybercrime, illegal arms dealing, human trafficking, modern slavery, and more. By Amit Singh
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Craig Naicker talks Happy Friday
    EXCLUSIVE: Craig Naicker talks Happy Friday
    CWDi has been rebirthed as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike. By Evan-Lee Courie
Unveiled: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

15 Sep 2021
Apple has revealed its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, which will come equipped with A15 Bionic chipsets. Other improvements include Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, an advanced 5G experience, a better battery life, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. The company promises this to be its most pro iPhone lineup ever.
Unveiled: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Both new models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision and for the first time ProRes. Furthermore, there is a new storage capacity of 1TB and a ceramic shield front cover. The phones will be available in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

More on the camera


“These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. New computational photography features like Photographic Styles personalise the look of images in the camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras.

“Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and better low-light performance,” the company said. It is yet to be determined, however, if the new camera updates are a big improvement in comparison to the 12 models.

All three rear cameras have new sensors and lenses that are powered by an image signal processor in the A15 Bionic chipset. The Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels. Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers an improvement of up to 2.2x.

Design


As expected, Apple stuck to the norm and kept the design language of its premium smartphones relatively the same, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The company said the following on the updated design:

“The all-new Pro lineup features a premium flat-edge design, crafted with exceptional materials, including the surgical-grade stainless steel band, with an elegant finish that is resistant to abrasion and corrosion, and a textured matte glass back.

The rear camera system introduces a new design with beautiful stainless steel trim surrounding each sapphire crystal lens, and the Pro lineup is designed to protect against spills from common liquids with an IP68 rating for water resistance.”

The dimensions of the 13 lineup are not yet known.

The 5G experience


The customised hardware design in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features more 5G bands, allowing it to work in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. By the end of 2021, support for 5G on iPhone will double around the globe, with over 200 carriers worldwide in 60 countries and regions.

Apple promises that its improved 5G offering will allow its users to experience higher-quality video streaming, more competitive gameplay in multiplayer games, faster download and upload speeds. “With iOS 15, SharePlay8 on 5G will unlock powerful shared experiences such as watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call. And Smart Data mode will intelligently conserve battery life by automatically shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds aren’t needed.”

The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to be priced R14,400 in South Africa with the iPhone 13 Pro Max at R15,800. However, there is no confirmation on the official pricing yet. The phones will be available from 8 October.
