Unveiled: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple has revealed its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, which will come equipped with A15 Bionic chipsets. Other improvements include Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, an advanced 5G experience, a better battery life, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. The company promises this to be its most pro iPhone lineup ever.

More on the camera

Design

The 5G experience

Both new models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision and for the first time ProRes. Furthermore, there is a new storage capacity of 1TB and a ceramic shield front cover. The phones will be available in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.“These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. New computational photography features like Photographic Styles personalise the look of images in the camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras.“Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and better low-light performance,” the company said. It is yet to be determined, however, if the new camera updates are a big improvement in comparison to the 12 models.All three rear cameras have new sensors and lenses that are powered by an image signal processor in the A15 Bionic chipset. The Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels. Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers an improvement of up to 2.2x.As expected, Apple stuck to the norm and kept the design language of its premium smartphones relatively the same, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The company said the following on the updated design:“The all-new Pro lineup features a premium flat-edge design, crafted with exceptional materials, including the surgical-grade stainless steel band, with an elegant finish that is resistant to abrasion and corrosion, and a textured matte glass back.The rear camera system introduces a new design with beautiful stainless steel trim surrounding each sapphire crystal lens, and the Pro lineup is designed to protect against spills from common liquids with an IP68 rating for water resistance.”The dimensions of the 13 lineup are not yet known.The customised hardware design in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features more 5G bands, allowing it to work in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. By the end of 2021, support for 5G on iPhone will double around the globe, with over 200 carriers worldwide in 60 countries and regions.Apple promises that its improved 5G offering will allow its users to experience higher-quality video streaming, more competitive gameplay in multiplayer games, faster download and upload speeds. “With iOS 15, SharePlay8 on 5G will unlock powerful shared experiences such as watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call. And Smart Data mode will intelligently conserve battery life by automatically shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds aren’t needed.”The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to be priced R14,400 in South Africa with the iPhone 13 Pro Max at R15,800. However, there is no confirmation on the official pricing yet. The phones will be available from 8 October.