    SA-built bakkies split 2024 International Pick-up Award

    By Ryan Bubear
    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    For the first time in its 14-year history, the International Pick-up Award (for 2024) has been split between two bakkies – and they’re both built in South Africa.
    SA-built bakkies split 2024 International Pick-up Award

    And the 2024 International Pick-up Award (IPUA) goes to … two bakkies! Yes, the 20-member international jury said it found it “impossible to separate” the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok during the judging process, opting to instead split the honours between these closely related and South African-built bakkies.

    It’s the first time the trophy has been shared since the establishment of the International Pick-up Award back in 2010. Interestingly, the two nameplates now each have a trio of wins under their respective belts, with the Ranger having triumphed in 2013 and 2020, and the original Amarok having succeeded in 2011 and 2018.

    SA-built bakkies split 2024 International Pick-up Award

    As a reminder, Ford builds the Ranger and its VW twin at the Silverton facility (for both local consumption and export, the latter with a focus on Europe) in South Africa, which is also the only factory in the world producing this 2nd-gen Amarok. In late 2024, this plant will furthermore become the sole production facility for the upcoming Ranger PHEV.

    “Following the IPUA 2023 Group Tests, held in Greece last month, it was impossible to separate the two models from each other, as both the new Ranger and Amarok were co-developed and are made at the Ford factory in South Africa. Although a collaboration project, each manufacturer has managed to maintain their unique styling and driving traits, [to] which customers will testify,” said Jarlath Sweeney, chairman of the IPUA jury.

    The latest-generation Ranger launched in Mzansi in double-cab form at the end of 2022, with the single- and extended-cab body styles coming online early in 2023 (and the high-performance Raptor – which is imported from Thailand – arriving in February of this year). Local sales of the second-gen Amarok, meanwhile, started in March 2023.

    SA-built bakkies split 2024 International Pick-up Award

    In South Africa, the Ranger portfolio currently spans 25 derivatives, with pricing bookends of R494,400 and R1,184,100. Meanwhile, the Amarok range comprises 15 variants (with no extended-cab body style), priced from R505,000 to R1,184,200.

    Year to date (end of October 2023), the Ranger nameplate has amassed 20,448 local registrations, which puts it second behind the Toyota Hilux (31,451 units) in the race for the best-selling bakkie title. The Amarok finds itself in ninth position on the list, with 2,623 units sold around South Africa in the opening 10 months of the year.

    This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...

    Source: Cars.co.za

    Cars.co.za is a leading online automotive retail portal that lists more than 70 000 vehicles stocked by hundreds of dealers countrywide, as well as the top-ranked branded SA YouTube channel. In 2015, Cars.co.za repositioned itself as a consumer champion by optimising its editorial content for the purposes of engaging and empowering its users. The Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, in association with Lightstone Consumer, and the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards – powered by WesBank, underlines the company’s objective to be the most comprehensive resource to South African vehicle buyers.

    Go to: http://www.cars.co.za

    About Ryan Bubear

    Having written about everything from sport to politics and crime, Ryan eventually settled on motoring. For the past 13 years, he’s been penning articles – both online and in print – about the broader automotive industry, though he’s particularly fascinated by vehicle-sales statistics. A freelance writer and editor, Ryan has owned a 1971 Austin Mini Mk3 for 21 years (or has it owned him?).

