Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Competition Law News Morocco

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Morocco's competition regulator fines fuel companies $180m

    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    Morocco's competition council said on Thursday, 23 November, it had fined the nine fuel companies operating in the country 1.84 billion dirhams ($180m) because of non-compliance with free competition rules and price fixing.
    Image source: scyther5 –
    Image source: scyther5 – 123RF.com

    The council said it had reached an agreement with the petrol and diesel companies and their professional groups to pay the fine collectively.

    In October 2022, the council had issued a report on dysfunctions in the country's diesel and petrol market, where three companies have 60% market share.

    It raised issues relating to price fixing, higher prices compared to international markets and non-compliance with legal provisions relating to storage.

    In 2018, the largest fuel distribution company Afriquia, part of a AKWA group, owned by Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, was hit by a boycott by consumers who claimed it was charging too high prices.

    Morocco has been importing all its refined energy products after its sole refiner went into liquidation in 2015.

    Read more: price-fixing, collusion, price fixing, price-fixing probe, fuel prices, Ahmed Eljechtimi, fuel companies
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed Eljechtimi

    Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Alexandra Hudson and Susan Fenton

    Related

    Soccer Football - FIFA Virtual Council Meeting - Zurich, Switzerland. Source: Reuters
    Morocco spends $500m on new stadium for World Cup 2030
     20 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's path to inflation stabilisation uncertain- cenbank
    20 Oct 2023
    Relief at the pumps this November?
    Relief at the pumps this November?
    18 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens
     18 Oct 2023
    Ait Abdellah Brahim, 86, gestures among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub. Source: Reuters/Ammar Awad
    Morocco to spend $11.7bn on five-year post-quake reconstruction plan
     21 Sep 2023
    Morocco tenders for 400MW solar plant in Atlas Mountains
    Morocco tenders for 400MW solar plant in Atlas Mountains
     10 Aug 2023
    Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal
    Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal
     17 Jul 2023
    Morocco seeks new fisheries 'partnership' with EU
    Morocco seeks new fisheries 'partnership' with EU
     12 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz